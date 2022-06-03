Busy week shows what is most important for Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the Bulldogs' game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Kirby Smart didn’t get to spend much time relaxing in the sun this past week. Between attending SEC spring meetings in Destin Fla., completing various interviews across a host of networks, hosting critical recruiting camps in Athens and prepping for a massive recruiting weekend, Smart has covered more ground than an All-SEC defensive back.

He’s shared his thoughts on everything from Georgia’s future SEC schedule to being asked to rehash the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban beef.

All the chatter that came with this week also shed some light on what matters most to Smart.

His strongest answers this week were not on potential policies or hypotheticals, but rather on tangible things that lay on the horizon.

Consider when talking about Saban and Fisher, he made sure to slip in the importance of recruiting, rather than anything of substance on the two coaches.

