ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Busy week shows what is most important for Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpzDg_0fzSqxNk00
Kirby Smart Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before the Bulldogs' game with UAB in Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

Kirby Smart didn’t get to spend much time relaxing in the sun this past week. Between attending SEC spring meetings in Destin Fla., completing various interviews across a host of networks, hosting critical recruiting camps in Athens and prepping for a massive recruiting weekend, Smart has covered more ground than an All-SEC defensive back.

He’s shared his thoughts on everything from Georgia’s future SEC schedule to being asked to rehash the Jimbo Fisher-Nick Saban beef.

All the chatter that came with this week also shed some light on what matters most to Smart.

His strongest answers this week were not on potential policies or hypotheticals, but rather on tangible things that lay on the horizon.

Consider when talking about Saban and Fisher, he made sure to slip in the importance of recruiting, rather than anything of substance on the two coaches.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WSB Radio

Atlanta rapper Trouble shot, killed, deputies name suspect

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Trouble has died, according to his record label. The rapper, whose real name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was 34. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning at the Lake St. James Apartment complex at 50 St. James Drive in Conyers.
WSB Radio

IBM partners with CAU to provide STEM job training and tackle talent shortage

ATLANTA — IBM has partnered with Clack Atlanta University, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) Specialisterne Foundation and other historically Black colleges and universities to tackle the talent shortage in the cybersecurity industry. In 2020, Manpower Group found that the talent shortage in the U.S. had more than...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Sec#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy