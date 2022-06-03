ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Woman struck by rubber bullet at protest sues Seattle police

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfUMZ_0fzSqwV100
Seattle protests over George Floyd What started out as hours of peaceful protests later escalated into violence in downtown Seattle Saturday. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — A woman who was struck in the eye with a so-called “rubber bullet” during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, causing an injury that required surgery, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Seattle Police Department.

Nikita Tarver alleges an officer targeted her when she raised a sign showing the names of police violence victims.

She was the only Black person in a crowd of white protesters.

Tarver was likely struck with a 40-mm foam-tipped projectile. The rounds can cause serious injury. Their manufacturer warns against firing them at people’s heads.

The Seattle city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Ann Plamondon
3d ago

Like the young man who was shot and killed in Chops. He wanted to be part of something and so against family wishes he came to Chops and died. This women was where she did not belong and you should’ve stayed away.

Reply
12
Erik
3d ago

If she was at an illegal protest the she does not have a leg to stand on! She saw the acts of her fellow protesters, criminal behavior all around her and she did not have the smarts to leave then she got what she deserved! She should have been arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!

Reply
5
jean
3d ago

sue for what because you were causing priblems maybe you should have stayed away . just an idea ingorant ninny

Reply
8
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle principal stonewalled police after man terrorized school

A man suspected of being high on meth allegedly jumped over the fence at a Seattle elementary school, entered a portable classroom, and attempted to steal students’ backpacks. It prompted a school lockdown. But when police arrived, the school principal would not cooperate. It likely played a role in the suspect then attempting to hijack a delivery van moments later.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Four teens arrested after Tacoma shooting

Four teens were arrested after a shooting that struck several houses in Tacoma on Sunday, according to the Tacoma Police Department. At around 7:39 p.m. on June 5, Tacoma officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 1600 block of South 47th Street. Witnesses said four juveniles were seen...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 arrested, 2 on the run after carjacking in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of attacking a woman and stealing her car in North Bend on Sunday. According to the sheriff’s office, a person interrupted a car prowl just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Olallie Trailhead and chased four people who got away in a Dodge Charger.
NORTH BEND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Video released of deadly police confrontation with Alexis Gabe murder suspect

KENT, Wash (CBS SF) -- Seattle police released cell phone video Saturday of the fatal officer involved shooting of Marshall Curtis Jones III, who was the suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe, an Antioch woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.During the investigation into Gabe's disappearance, Antioch investigators searched Jones home where the missing woman was last seen. They also developed leads that Jones may be in the Seattle area and obtained a warrant for his arrest.On Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement shot and killed Jones outside of an apartment complex in Kent while attempting to arrest him on...
KENT, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
oregontoday.net

U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian shiprider board stolen vessel that leads to arrest, June 6

SEATTLE – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Mountain Police shipriders program, a collaborative U.S. Coast Guard and RCMP cross-border effort, arrested individuals aboard a stolen Canadian sailboat on May 4. A Coast Guard Station Bellingham boatcrew and shipriders from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were conducting a patrol when they encountered a 26-foot white-and-blue sailboat near the U.S.-Canadian maritime border. It appeared that the vessel had no power because the two male individuals aboard were rowing. The men aboard later reported that they ran out of fuel. The Coast Guard boatcrew offered to tow the sailboat to a U.S. port, but the personnel decided to return to Canadian water by sail power. Records indicated that neither of the men aboard were the registered owner of the sailboat. Canadian police records did show that one of the men aboard is wanted in British Columbia on an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The other individual had standing condition in which he is unable to board any vessel he does not own or possess. “Inter-agency collaboration is vital to the effectiveness of our border operations,” said Inspector Jim Leonard, Acting Officer in Charge of the BC [British Columbia] RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime Border Integrity Program. “The mixed crews of our Shiprider program provide the flexibility and authorities required to operate seamlessly in the marine environment on both sides of the border.” After the sailboat returned to Canadian water, the shiprider crew boarded the sailboat and arrested the man on his outstanding warrants. The Coast Guard crew members and shipriders later transferred the man to Sidney RCMP Detachment for processing while police attempt to locate the owner. “This arrest highlights the importance of the steadfast partnership that Sector Puget Sound maintains with RCMP through the Shiprider program in order to ensure an effective presence and combat illicit cross-border activity,” said Capt. Patrick Hilbert, commander, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. For more information on the arrest and penalty of the individuals, please visit the Royal Canadian Mountain Police.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer-involved shooting in Wenatchee under investigation

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday in Wenatchee, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced. Around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, Wenatchee police officers were called to a burglary in progress in the the 400 block of Castle...
WENATCHEE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrests made in connection to 2017 Seabeck quadruple murders

A task force with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection to the quadruple homicide of a Seabeck family in 2017. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were described as a 43-year-old man from Bremerton, a 50-year-old man from Gig Harbor and a 49-year-old man from Bremerton.
SEABECK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in SeaTac house fire

SEATAC, Wash. — A woman is dead after a house fire in SeaTac Sunday morning. Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the fire in the 1300 block of South 200th Street just after 4 a.m. Crews with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, King County Fire District #2 and...
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot at apartment in Auburn, suspect in custody

AUBURN, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital after she was shot at the Belara apartments on Terrace View Lane. Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center, her condition is unknown at this time. One suspect is in custody...
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police searching for missing woman

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Faye is 66 years old. She is schizophrenic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, with long, curly gray hair. She often wears oversized sweaters, jeans and old, white sneakers. She was last seen on...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
98K+
Followers
112K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy