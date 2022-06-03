Woman struck by rubber bullet at protest sues Seattle police

Seattle protests over George Floyd What started out as hours of peaceful protests later escalated into violence in downtown Seattle Saturday. (KIRO 7 News)

SEATTLE — A woman who was struck in the eye with a so-called “rubber bullet” during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, causing an injury that required surgery, has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Seattle Police Department.

Nikita Tarver alleges an officer targeted her when she raised a sign showing the names of police violence victims.

She was the only Black person in a crowd of white protesters.

Tarver was likely struck with a 40-mm foam-tipped projectile. The rounds can cause serious injury. Their manufacturer warns against firing them at people’s heads.

The Seattle city attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group