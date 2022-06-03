Georgia coach Kirby Smart shares how he knows when he’s ‘probably on the wrong kid’ in recruiting

Kirby Smart GDay 2022 During the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.(Photo by Mackenzie Miles) (Mackenzie Miles)

DESTIN, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is the first to acknowledge the recruiting game has changed, and in some ways not for the better under the influence of the NIL.

But Smart made clear this week at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, “I still enjoy it — enjoy recruiting the right kind of kids.”

Smart and the reigning national champion Bulldogs will welcome six of the Top 125 undecided targets in the 2023 Class among the 12 official visitors this weekend.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 prospect in the nation, will be among the incoming group who will begin arriving around noon on Friday.

Manning’s talents are obvious, but the New Orleans Isidore Newman product also fits the “right foundation” template Smart described during an SEC Network interview in Destin.

