Destin, FL

Georgia coach Kirby Smart shares how he knows when he's 'probably on the wrong kid' in recruiting

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 3 days ago
Kirby Smart GDay 2022 During the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

DESTIN, Fla. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is the first to acknowledge the recruiting game has changed, and in some ways not for the better under the influence of the NIL.

But Smart made clear this week at the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, “I still enjoy it — enjoy recruiting the right kind of kids.”

Smart and the reigning national champion Bulldogs will welcome six of the Top 125 undecided targets in the 2023 Class among the 12 official visitors this weekend.

Arch Manning, the No. 1 prospect in the nation, will be among the incoming group who will begin arriving around noon on Friday.

Manning’s talents are obvious, but the New Orleans Isidore Newman product also fits the “right foundation” template Smart described during an SEC Network interview in Destin.

The Spun

Look: Georgia Fans Have A Message For Arch Manning

Recruiting never sleeps. That must be the message Kirby Smart is teaching Georgia football fans these days. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is visiting the University of Georgia this weekend. Bulldogs fans are well aware he's in town. A couple of fans threw together a sign for Manning that reads: "Arch...
ATHENS, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Buford’s 2022 football schedule will test the program in first year in new classification

No one expected Buford High School’s football team to adjust so well to playing in Class AAAAAA in 2020 when they were bumped up after reclassification. They had just come off of winning a state championship in Class AAAAA during head coach Bryant Appling’s first year at the helm of the program. Buford was able to turn around and secure two additional back-to-back state championships during their time in Class AAAAAA.
BUFORD, GA
Hot 107.9

Report: Atlanta Rapper Trouble Allegedly Shot & Killed

Reports have been swirling that rapper Trouble was shot & killed. The Atlanta rapper was 34 years old. Night of June 5th, 2022, Mariel Semonte Orr better known as Trouble was sitting in his car and was shot to death in Atlanta Georgia. Atlanta artist Trouble has reportedly passed away! 🕊 📸: PrinceWilliams/GettyImages pic.twitter.com/rCzw17Tchx — […]
ATLANTA, GA
Channelocity

Most expensive Atlanta neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Atlanta in 2022 is 6,013,000, which is a 1.73% increase from 2021. An absolutely fascinating fact about Atlanta is it's the "only city in North America to have been destroyed as an act of war when General Sherman burnt it to the ground in November of 1864. Only 400 buildings survived the razing, but the city rebuilt itself from the ashes — which is why the city symbol is the phoenix."
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Hundreds gather for Georgia meeting of the Cherokee Nation

About 200 people gathered for the Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance’s at-Large Meeting at Laurel Park in Marietta on Saturday. It was the first in-person meeting for the Cherokee Nation in Georgia since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Attendees got their Cherokee IDs, registered to vote in Cherokee Nation elections, met with the principal Chief and gathered in community with other Cherokee people from the region.
MARIETTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

4 Mini Atlanta Getaway’s

Sometimes the hustle and bustle of Atlanta can become enough to wear out even the most city obsessed person. There is nothing wrong with hitting reset and relax. With prices going up everywhere, sometimes it can feel impossible to getaway. Atlanta has some surprising gems and getaways right in its backyard or close to it that any local can enjoy. Whether looking to reconnect with self or have a getaway with friends/ your SO this list is perfect for those looking to disconnect for a little while.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
