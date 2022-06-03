ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Small Early Morning Earthquake Shakes LA's South Bay

NBC Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small earthquake caused light shaking early Friday in parts of Los Angeles' South Bay. The magnitude-2.6 quake was reported...

www.nbclosangeles.com

NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Stop Spread of Brush Fire in Santa Barbara

A small brush fire forced evacuations Sunday in Santa Barbara. The Bridge Fire burned about 8 acres, but there were no reports of damage or injuries. Evacuations for the area of Cieneguitas Roadd and Calle Caridad, west of Winther Way, and north of Foothill Road were lifted at about midnight.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

El Monte:- Interesting 7 Sights of El Monte, CA

El Monte is located in Los Angeles County California, United States. It is located east of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Valley. El Monte’s slogan reads “Welcome To Friendly El Monte”, and it is also known historically as “The End of the Santa Fe Trail”.
EL MONTE, CA
SFGate

$50M Orange County Mansion Known as Ocean's 13 Is a SoCal Superstar

A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Gas prices in Southern California climb for ninth consecutive day

Drivers in Burbank lined up early Sunday morning at a Costco Wholesale in search of lower gas prices. Prices at the pump climbed again for the ninth consecutive. In Los Angeles County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.35 as compared to Orange County which was $6.33. In Ventura County, the average price for a gallon of gasoline was $6.31 as compared to San Bernardino County, where it was $6.21, and in Riverside County, it stood at $6.20. Though prices in the Southland were high, Gas Buddy says the highest price for a gallon of gas nationwide was in the city of Mendocino, where a gallon of gas was at nearly $10.Experts say those looking to fill up should try to do so on Mondays which traditionally have the cheapest prices. 
BURBANK, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [6-5-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 5) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. June gloom aside, hope you enjoy the day. Things To Do For Sunday. SmorgasBURGER -> This Sunday, Smorgasburg will host the first ever,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

57-year-old man dead after a big rig crash in Long Beach; 25-year-old Bryan Tostado arrested (Long Beach, CA)

57-year-old man dead after a big rig crash in Long Beach; 25-year-old Bryan Tostado arrested (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. A 57-year-old man, from Santa Ana, lost his life following a two-vehicle wreck in Long Beach while officers arrested 25-year-old Bryan Tostado, of Norwalk, in connection with the accident. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at around 1:10 a.m. on the eastbound 91 freeway, west of Susana Road [...]
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Los Angeles pair rob Ulta Beauty, latest in a string

Two young suspects who allegedly robbed a beauty supply store in the South Bay Galleria Sunday were taken into custody the same day near downtown Los Angeles, police said. The robbery occurred just after 2 p.m. when the two 18-year-olds walked into Ulta Beauty and left with an estimated $6,700 worth of merchandise in black trash bags.
LOS ANGELES, CA

