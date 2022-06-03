Tropical Storm Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard County through 545 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Port Saint John and Titusville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Cape Canaveral, Port Saint John and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO