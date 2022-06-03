Tropical Storm Warning issued for Glades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Brevard. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 PM EDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain and several roadways with water over them in the Melbourne area. Other areas may be experiencing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Indialantic, Merritt Island, West Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, South Patrick Shores, Palm Shores, Melbourne Village, Eau Gallie, Melbourne Airport and June Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
