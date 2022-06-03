ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Glades by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 08:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Glades TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Palmdale - Moore Haven - Brighton Seminole * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-15 mph...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located from over Kennedy Space Center to Port Saint John, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Cape Canaveral and Port Saint John. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Northern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Brevard County through 545 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Port Saint John and Titusville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Titusville, Cocoa, Cape Canaveral, Port Saint John and Playalinda Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Brevard. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 PM EDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain and several roadways with water over them in the Melbourne area. Other areas may be experiencing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Indialantic, Merritt Island, West Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, South Patrick Shores, Palm Shores, Melbourne Village, Eau Gallie, Melbourne Airport and June Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

