Red Flag Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 06:51:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-03 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Spokane, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 17:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-05 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Spokane; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Benewah County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Southeastern Spokane County in northeastern Washington * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 531 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles north of Colfax, or 28 miles north of Pullman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Tekoa, Oakesdale, Latah and Tensed. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 382 and 388. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 16:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler; Franklin; Grundy; Hardin The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Hardin County in central Iowa Eastern Franklin County in north central Iowa Northwestern Grundy County in central Iowa Western Butler County in north central Iowa * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 420 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hampton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hansell around 430 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Dumont and Bristow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Colleton; Hampton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 523 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pocotaligo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Yemassee, Coosawhatchie, Gardens Corner, Sheldon, Early Branch, McPhersonville and Pocotaligo. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 26 and 50. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Kennebec County in south central Maine East central Oxford County in western Maine North central Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dixfield, or 7 miles south of Rumford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Livermore Falls, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Livermore, Chesterville, Hartford, Fayette, Sumner, Peru, Woodstock and Milton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 22:27:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-06 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds from mid morning Monday through mid afternoon Monday. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Henry, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henry; Putnam The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Henry County in northwestern Ohio Central Putnam County in west central Ohio * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ottawa, Leipsic, Deshler, Kalida, Glandorf, Ottoville, Fort Jennings, West Leipsic, Belmore, Miller City, Prentiss and Gallup. This flash flood warning replaces a portion of the previously issued flood advisory. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
HENRY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 13:59:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Strongest this evening and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are forecast to develop over and near the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar Wednesday afternoon and evening, potentially resulting in 0.50 to 1" of rain in an hour or less. This type of rainfall will easily translate to life threatening flash flooding with possible dangerous debris flows. - Https://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Weld County through 400 PM MDT At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Nunn, or 12 miles northeast of Fort Collins, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ault, Pierce, Nunn and Purcell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Brevard. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 459 PM EDT, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain and several roadways with water over them in the Melbourne area. Other areas may be experiencing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Satellite Beach, Indialantic, Merritt Island, West Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, South Patrick Shores, Palm Shores, Melbourne Village, Eau Gallie, Melbourne Airport and June Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Seward A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seward and southwestern Butler Counties through 445 PM CDT At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northwest of Surprise, or 15 miles southwest of David City, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Ulysses around 420 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Staplehurst and Bee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso; Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Hanover, or 22 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo Depot. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Hamilton, Northern Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Northern Columbia Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Baker, northern Columbia, eastern Hamilton, Echols and southwestern Clinch Counties through 530 PM EDT At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Statenville to near Watertown. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Jennings, White Springs, Fargo, Statenville, Taylor, Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Mayday and Winfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Yavapai County Valleys and Basins EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 possible. * WHERE...lower elevations of Yavapai county, including the Verde Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bradford; Eastern Alachua; Southern Columbia; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Bradford, northeastern Alachua, central Union and south central Columbia Counties through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Worthington Spring, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lake Butler, Worthington Spring, Alachua, Worthington Springs, Groves, Providence, Beasley, New River, Upland Pines and Sampson. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures between 110 and 116 possible. * WHERE...Grand Canyon, especially near Phantom Ranch. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Hiking into the Canyon is highly discouraged during the hottest part of the day.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sebastian Inlet, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Roseland, Sebastian Inlet, Sebastian Inlet State Park and Micco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern El Paso County through 345 PM MDT At 310 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorm developing over southwestern and central Colorado Springs, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Fountain, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Stratmoor, Chipita Park, Fort Carson, Security, Peterson AFB, Security-Widefield, Cimarron Hills and Cascade. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures between 102 and 107 possible. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Sunday evening. Saturday and Sunday look to be the hottest days. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Davidson; Dickson; Robertson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Davidson, northeastern Dickson, Cheatham and southwestern Robertson Counties through 500 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ashland City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Springfield, Ashland City, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Joelton, Pleasant View, Cheatham Dam, Beaman Park and Whites Creek. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 95 and 98. Interstate 24 between mile markers 21 and 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN

