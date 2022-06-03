Red Flag Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 12:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall on the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar is possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms are forecast to develop over and near the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar Wednesday afternoon and evening, potentially resulting in 0.50 to 1" of rain in an hour or less. This type of rainfall will easily translate to life threatening flash flooding with possible dangerous debris flows. - Https://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO