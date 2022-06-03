Trump and his allies plotting huge effort to flood the airways with TV appearances to counter the first primetime January 6 public hearings that start next week, report claims

Allies of former President Donald Trump are planning a blitz of TV appearances to try to counter the glare of the prime-time kickoff of House Jan. 6th Committee hearings set for next week.

The Trump allies don't serve on the committee itself after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two choices of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana. Both had voted against counting electoral votes certified by states on Jan. 6.

But they are plotting efforts to be a part of the conversation. A TV or other appearance by former President Trump is possible as counter-programming.

The activities are coordinated in part by Matt Schlapp, head of the American Conservative Union, Axios reported.

He emerged in texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that leaked after Meadows handed some of his materials to the committee.

'Pls get 4 or 5 killers in remaining counts. Need outsiders who will torch the place,' he wrote after the November elections, as Trump allies were fighting vote tallies in state courts. 'Local folks won't do it. Lawyers and operators. Get us in these states,' he wrote Nov. 4.

'I may need to get you and mercy (sic) to go to PA,' Meadows wrote back, in reference to his wife Mercedes, a former White House aide under Trump.

House Republicans are expected to play a key role, among them GOP Conference chair Elise Stefanik (NY), who assumed her post after Republicans voted to strip Rep. Liz Cheney of her position after Cheney took a seat on the Jan. 6th panel.

Part of the plan will be to attack the committee itself as lacking legitimacy and being 'out of touch' with priorities of American voters like inflation – which provides a way to attack the committee without specifically defending Trump's election overturn effort.

The panel is planning summer hearings to delve into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the election overturn effort

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), whose seat on the committee was rejected to House Speaker Nany Pelosi, will play a role

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who was subpoenaed by the committee, also will take part

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) was elected chair of the House GOP Conference after Rep. Liz Cheney was stripped of her role

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., center, and Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., left, has used the committee platform to repeatedly blast Trump and his allies for the election overturn effort

The panel has made use of dramatic video of the Capitol riot at prior hearings

A GOP leadership aide described it as banking on voter 'fatigue' with Jan. 6th, following months of reports on the subject.

The Republican National Committee is also crafting an effort, with some of the details included in a memo obtained by Vox that described Trump as FPOTUS – former president of the United States.

The memo details 'requests from FPOTUS.' They include 'shaping coverage on networks; with appearances by surrogates, and using friendly conservative media outlets to 'control and drive messaging using the channels we control.'

The committee is orchestrating its own PR plans, with six hearings planned for June in an echo of the historic Watergate hearings of 1973.

It is holding back its witness list for maximum impact, but is promising 'previously unseen material documenting January 6th.'

But they won't be the last word for the committee. It plans to produce reports and recommendations after the mid-term elections.

If Republicans take over the House, they are certain to disband the panel, which has subpoenaed McCarthy and other lawmakers who had Trump contacts amid the overturn effort.