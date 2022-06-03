ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AccuWeather

Seattle could pick up nearly a month's worth of rain in 3 days

By Ryan Adamson,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 3 days ago

The Pacific Northwest usually experiences somewhat of a break from frequent precipitation late in the spring and through much of the summer, but AccuWeather meteorologists say dry weather will be hard to come by in this part of the nation through Sunday. Seattle could pick up close to a month's worth of rain, and the same could happen in Portland, Oregon, too.

"As a result of a dip in the jet stream, multiple rounds of rain will last through the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde.

The heaviest and most substantial rain is expected to arrive in western Washington and Oregon into Sunday. Unlike farther to the east, western and central portions of Washington and northwestern Oregon have had a surplus of rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLmwd_0fzSocan00

"The coastal Northwest had a wet May, and this storm could deliver a month's worth of rain for June," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

With the drier time of year typically beginning in earnest in June, it will not take much rainfall to equal or exceed the amount of rain that normally falls for the entire month.

  • Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Portland receives only 1.63 inches of rain for the entire month of June, on average. That amount could fall there this weekend. In addition, there will be a possibility of embedded thunderstorms. Rain could be locally heavier in any thunderstorms.

Even less rain is typical in Seattle in June, with just 1.45 inches the average monthly total. At least an inch of rain is forecast in Seattle through Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZCTy_0fzSocan00

Some of the rain could make it as far to the south as northwestern California. The entire state is in some level of drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor, but most of the Golden State will not receive precipitation.

Eureka, California, averages only 0.70 of an inch of rain in June, but over 1 inch is likely this weekend. This could be the equivalent of two or three months of summer rainfall in Eureka, which measures only 0.18 of an inch of rain in a normal July and the same amount in August.

Rain is also expected well inland across Idaho and western and central Montana but with lower totals.

"Rainfall amounts can vary across the Northwest, but the coast is expected to receive the most," said Hyde.

The region will dry out during the early and middle parts of next week. The next rainmaker is likely to arrive around midweek.

So far, precipitation in Seattle has made a complete turnaround from what the city received last year at this time. Seattle experienced its driest spring and summer in 77 years last year, with just 6.78 inches of rain measured there from March 1 through early September. Just last month, downtown Seattle recorded 3.82 inches of rainfall, well above the 2.16 inches the city typically measures in May. That mark was less than an inch shy of the 4.76 inches recorded in 1948, Seattle's wettest May on record.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.

Comments / 20

1NewAfrican
2d ago

Well , the entire "ecosystem" is experiencing a delayed "reaction"...no March "wind"....little April "rain" and "no" May "flowers" ! Could this be the result of the melting "ice sheet" in Greenland and Antarctica ? Wow.. the weather system is becoming a "freak show" !

Reply(2)
3
Chris Bohanon
2d ago

so the sewers will be clogged with hypodermic needles!!

Reply
8
Related
Chronicle

Another Atmospheric River Drenches the Pacific Northwest. When Will It End?

The northwest's historically wet May is seeping into June, it would seem. Cities across western Washington saw up to 2 inches of rain Saturday, with soaking showers hitting the Puget Sound region Sunday morning. Sunday's precipitation is likely to be more of the shower variety than a constant drizzle, according...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Brace for a super soaking June weekend

Brace yourself for another soggy weekend around Western Washington. Rain totals by Sunday night could reach nearly an inch in many backyards – which is more than half the average rain for the entire month of June!. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Severe Weather#Montana#Western Washington#Oregon#Accuweather#Premium Portland
q13fox.com

Lightning strike blasts a small crater into Bothell driveway

Bothell, wash. - Many people were shaken awake by the loud morning thunderstorms Friday, and in one Bothell neighborhood, the lightning was so powerful that one of the strikes blew a small crater into a driveway. "We've been here almost 50 years, but it's the first time we've ever heard...
BOTHELL, WA
KING 5

Portland couple moving out of Seattle dealing with stolen U-Haul

SEATTLE — A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer treatment is seeking help locating their stolen U-Haul. Lynn Lashbrook loaded the 15-foot U-Haul on Monday while moving out of the Madison Park apartment that he and his wife were renting for the past year.
SEATTLE, WA
newheadlines.art

Bottom Fishing Garibaldi Oregon

Bottom Fishing Garibaldi Oregon. Ocean charter offering albacore tuna, halibut, salmon and bottom fishing from a 30' grady white. Garibaldi, oregon is located on the nw coast of oregon. Call or text jason lewis @ 503.858.2699 for any questions or to book a trip. Full list of top fishing charters...
GARIBALDI, OR
Chronicle

A Historical River Voyage, Part 4: Back Home on a Freshening Breeze

Editor’s Note: David Douglas, namesake of the Douglas fir tree, was one of the first people to document a trip through the rivers of today’s Lewis County. His grand voyage covered areas which today include the cities of Astoria, Aberdeen, Centralia, Toledo, Longview and Vancouver. Today we complete a look back at that journey. Read previous installments at www.chronline.com/Chehalis-River.
uwdawgpound.com

Recruiting Roundup: Several Official Visitors Make Their Way To Campus & Other Notes

Happy Sunday Husky fans. The Husky coaches continue to make their pitch to several 2023 recruits who are on campus. Here is a look at who made their way to Montlake:. 4 star quarterback Avery Johnson from Maize HS, KS made his trek up to Seattle this weekend. Rated as the 12th best quarterback in the 2023 class, Johnson is a 3 sport athlete for his school. The Huskies were able to get the first official visit for Johnson, and they are battling Oregon, Kansas State, and Virginia for his commitment. Listed at 6’2” and around 170 pounds, Johnson is a true dual threat quarterback. After not taking a quarterback in the 2022 class the Huskies are looking at adding 2 in the 2023 class and Johnson would be a massive win for the Husky staff.
SEATTLE, WA
Quench Your Adventure

Have You Heard About The Hoh Rainforest?

Most people know about the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rain forest. However there are several lesser-known rain forests, such as the Hoh Rain Forest. Most people know Seattle's reputation for being rainy ALL the time. Seattle gets around 36 INCHES of rain a year compared to the Hoh Rain Forest which gets 14 FEET of rain a year. Wow! Its unique ecosystem has remained unchanged for thousands of years and it is now the most carefully preserved rain forest in the northern hemisphere.
SEATTLE, WA
ijpr.org

Oregonians asked to turn off lights as millions of migrating birds head north

During migration season, millions of birds fly though Oregon as they head north for the summer. “We’re talking about songbirds, we’re talking about waterfowl, we’re talking about birds of prey,” said Portland Audubon Society conservation director Bob Sallinger. Most of their journey happens after the sun...
The Portland Mercury

Portland has the worst drivers in the US

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Its honestly baffling to see how unaware and oblivious most of you are to others on the road. In addition to just not paying attention, youre all kind of...
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Revive I-5 project turns freeway into parking lot

SEATTLE — Saturday was a rough day on the roads in Seattle, and the “Revive I-5″ project is leading to plenty of traffic turmoil this weekend. The theme was “hurry up and wait” on Interstate 5 through downtown Seattle, because of work being done in the southbound lanes between the I-90 interchange and the Spokane Street exit.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

KING 5 Investigative Photojournalist Adam Thompson dies

SEATTLE — KING 5 Investigative Photojournalist Adam Thompson has died. He was 44 years old. Thompson died early Friday morning after being diagnosed with brain cancer just one month ago. A key member of the KING 5 Investigators, Thompson was the person behind the scenes shooting video and editing...
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy