ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets Hold Third Round of Pre-Draft Workouts

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lxBYp_0fzSoX8200

More prospects make their way to Charlotte.

Friday morning, the Charlotte Hornets held their third round of pre-draft workouts. Below are those who participated in today's event.

Jalen Adaway (St. Bonaventure)

Adaway has averaged scoring double digits in each of the past two seasons and led the Bonnies with 15.3 points per game this past season. The 6'5" shooting guard shoots the ball at a high clip of 38%.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee)

After just one year at Milwaukee, Baldwin is projected to be a mid-late first round pick. He doesn't shoot the three-ball exceptionally well for a guard. In fact, he really struggled in that area this past season shooting just 26%.

Moussa Diabate (Michigan)

The Paris, France native offers intriguing size and length at 6'11", 210 pounds. He averaged nine points and six boards but does have room to grow into an eventual double-double guy.

Collin Gillespie (Villanova)

Gillespie is a veteran guard who has played a ton of college basketball and will be someone who is ready to contribute in the NBA as a rookie. In five years at Villanova, Gillespie averaged nearly 12 points per game and shot 39% from three-point range.

Quenton Jackson (Texas A&M)

Jackson is a long guard who can be a solid two-way player at the next level. He averaged 14.8 points and 1.8 steals per game this past season at Texas A&M.

Alex O'Connell (Creighton)

O'Connell has struggled with consistency throughout his collegiate career which will likely mean he will get his start in the G-League as an undrafted free agent. Under the right development program, there's a chance he could make it on to an NBA roster down the line.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

Related
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown has honest reaction to Draymond Green's antics in Game 2

Draymond Green was looking to mix it up right from the opening tip in Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors forward got into Boston Celtics center Al Horford and forced a jump ball on the first possession of the game. It was a sign of things to come for Green.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
State
Michigan State
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Milwaukee, NC
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA 2nd Overall Pick Returning To Professional Basketball

The NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are currently going on. However, some big news was reported about former NBA star Michael Beasley. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, he will sign with the Shanghai Sharks. Beasley has played for many teams including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Larry Brown Sports

Quin Snyder reportedly has huge offer from Jazz

Quin Snyder’s future with the Utah Jazz is uncertain, but the organization’s willingness to pay him does not appear to be the decisive factor. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that Snyder’s issues with the Jazz are not financial. MacMahon said the Jazz have an extension offer on the table for Snyder that would make him one of the NBA’s highest-paid coaches.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Basketball#Villanova#The Charlotte Hornets#Texas A M#Creighton
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Creighton University
Country
France
thecomeback.com

Michael Sam is playing pro football for the first time since 2015

Back in 2014 and 2015, there was a lot of discussion about Michael Sam, who became the first openly-gay player drafted into the NFL in 2014. Sam was taken in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams, 249th overall, remarkable considering his status as co-SEC defensive player of the year. His training camp with them then saw a whole lot of unusual media activity, and he was cut that preseason, then only got a short practice squad opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys and nothing further in the NFL.
NFL
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
154
Followers
426
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy