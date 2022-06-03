ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccordsville, IN

Walmart’s fulfillment center in McCordsville will employ 1,000 workers, open in spring 2023

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8Iho_0fzSoFUC00

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. – Hancock County’s new Walmart fulfillment center will get a technological, next-generation boost when it opens next year.

McCordsville is one of four locations chosen by the retail giant as a site for its next-generation fulfillment centers. The other locations include Joilet, Illinois; Greencastle, Pennsylvania; and Lancaster, Texas.

According to a fact sheet provided by Walmart, the McCordsville facility is scheduled to open in spring 2023. The 2,200,000+ square-foot facility will employ more than 1,000 supply chain associates.

What we know about the Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak

It will serve Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio, providing next-day and two-day shipping service to customers in those states. The facility at 5259 W. 500 N. was first announced in September 2020 .

In all, Walmart is expected to hire more than 4,000 people at the four new fulfillment centers. The facilities will include robotics and machine learning, the company said, that can streamline the fulfillment process, boosting storage capacity and doubling the number of orders fulfilled.

Walmart said the new, faster fulfillment process will mean less walking for employees, who sometimes have to walk up to nine miles a day to pick items from multiple floors during their shifts.

The move is undoubtedly intended to keep pace with online retail giant Amazon as Walmart works to expand its online fulfillment capabilities.

More than 1,000 Walmart employees may lose job as Plainfield site closes

Walmart said it chose the four locations to optimize its ability to serve customers nationwide and provide overlap with its 4,700 stores and 210 distribution centers. Walmart also has 31 dedicated eCommerce fulfillment centers.

Adding the four new facilities to its existing capacity will allow Walmart to reach 95% of the U.S. population with next-day and two-day shipping, the company said.

The Joliet facility is the first next generation site scheduled to open, with a summer 2022 date set. It will be followed by McCordsville in spring 2023; Lancaster, Texas in fall 2023; and Greenscastle, Pennsylvania in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
WTHR

Walmart adding 4 fulfillment centers, including 1 in Indiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is adding four new fulfillment centers to its existing capacity, a move that will bring more than 4,000 jobs and make next- or two-day shipping available to more Americans. The announcement comes at a time when consumers are relying on packages being shipped to their...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Lebanon Mayor: Boone County Fastest Growing County In Indiana

LEBANON, Ind. — Boone County is growing and it’s growing quickly, says the mayor of Lebanon Matt Gentry. It’s a process he says both the county and city have been planning for over the last five years ever since he was first elected mayor. The county will soon be the home of a new LEAP Innovation and Research District, which will include a $2.1 billion investment by Eli Lilly and Company.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Business Boom in Boone County

Is Lebanon about to go from bedroom community to boom town? A lot of people think so after Eli Lilly and Company announced plans to invest $2.1 billion to build two manufacturing plants and add 500 jobs at Lebanon’s new LEAP Innovation and Research District. Mayor of Lebanon Matthew Gentry shares what’s fueling growth.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hancock County, IN
Business
County
Hancock County, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Plainfield, IN
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
City
Greencastle, IN
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mccordsville, IN
FOX59

Rental assistance report urges Indiana to distribute money faster

INDIANAPOLIS — New research finds rental relief is not reaching Hoosiers who need help fast enough. The Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition is pleading for a strategy to be put in place to solve this issue. The coalition reports Indiana’s emergency rental assistance program has only distributed 60% of the money allocated from Washington in 2020. […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Police: Juveniles light fireworks, start fire at Avon Costco

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon say two juveniles will be charged after lit fireworks caused a fire at the Avon Costco over the weekend. According to officers, Costco employees noticed smoke in the north area of the building on Saturday afternoon. They then discovered a trash receptacle was burning near the store’s loading docks.
AVON, IN
FOX59

How to get free replacement Jif peanut butter after the recall

LEXINGTON, Ky. — J.M. Smucker Company is working to simplify the process of getting a replacement after recalling select products due to a salmonella outbreak. The company recalled several products due to a salmonella outbreak investigation linked to the company’s Lexington, Kentucky plant. On the company’s Jif website, the company said they are trying to […]
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX59

How buying in bulk could save you money as grocery prices soar

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — As prices on groceries rise, along with gas, experts say buying in bulk could be a good way to stretch your dollar. Traditionally, when you think of buying in bulk you think of warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club. Some experts say shopping at those stores can help you save. […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Fire damages three homes, displaces family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family is safe after a fire forced them to escape their home on the near north side of Indianapolis. Firefighters responded to 36th and Illinois streets just before 6 a.m. Crews found three homes on fire. One had a family of two adults and two...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
FOX59

Tips to save money at the pump and the supermarket

INDIANAPOLIS — The price of just about everything has gone up and people are noticing it a lot at the gas pump and in the grocery store. Consumer prices have jumped more than eight percent in the last year and it’s caused some to change what they’re doing and how much they’re shelling out. “It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
sciotopost.com

1 Million Dollars of Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop in Indiana

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.
MIAMI, FL
Current Publishing

Duke Energy plans new substation to serve Westfield, Noblesville residents

Westfield and Noblesville residents will have an opportunity to view conceptual plans and ask questions regarding a new Duke Energy substation and transmission lines during virtual and in-person information sessions this month. Duke Energy is planning to construct two new transmission lines and one new substation near the intersection of...
WESTFIELD, IN
rejournals.com

JLL Capital Markets closes $18.55 million sale of Indiana shopping center

JLL Capital Markets closed the $18.55 million sale of Crawfordsville Square, a 273,249-square-foot shopping center anchored by a high-volume Kroger in the Indianapolis suburb of Crawfordsville, Indiana. JLL represented the seller, Lamar Companies. Essential Growth Properties acquired the asset. Crawfordsville Square is anchored by a strong-performing Kroger. The 95-percent-leased center...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Fishers bathroom vandals prompt changes

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers is making some changes in an attempt to stop recent vandalism. The City of Fishers has seen a rash of damage at its park bathrooms. They describe the damage as anything from property damage, like kicking in doors and ripping soap dispensers off walls, to spreading feces on walls. Fishers Police […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

IMPD kicks off Second Annual “Join IMPD” Week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police District is kicking off their second annual ‘Join IMPD Week’. It’s a week focused on recruiting sworn officers and professional staff employees to protect and serve the city. Commander Ida Williams joins the show to talk about what’s planned for the week and how you can join the team. […]
WTHR

Yes, regular gas has hit $5 a gallon in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

New Indy skatepark opens; Design honors IU student murdered in NYC

INDIANAPOLIS — A new skatepark on Indianapolis’ near east side is open and it was the efforts of advocates, the local skateboarding community, and family and friends of 20-year-old Ethan Williams, who helped push it through with the help of city officials. The new Willard Park Skatepark, located about a mile east of downtown on […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy