Over 2 inches of tropical-like rain caused localized street flooding in Port Townsend Sunday. And Bellingham received nearly a month's worth of rain over the weekend. That's impressive considering June tends to be one of our sunniest, driest months. But as weak La Nina continues and a storm track perpetually aims at the Pacific Northwest, the signal toward more wet, cool weather is strong through the end of the month.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO