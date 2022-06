CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Crestview community is reacting Wednesday to three police officers being indicted on manslaughter charges in the death of Calvin Wilks Jr. Wilks Jr. died in October a day after being tased by officers who were trying to detain him, according to police. He allegedly became combative and resisted before officers tased him. The death has been ruled a homicide.

