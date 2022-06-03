ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Morgan, Pureza inaugural winners of Rivers scholarship

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Two local students are the first-ever recipients of the Pasquotank County NAACP Raymond R. Rivers Sr. Legacy Scholarship Award.

Gabrielle Morgan of the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies and Zoe Pureza of Northeastern High School were each presented the $1,000 Rivers scholarship during an event at the Pasquotank County Library last month.

Scholarship applicants were required to complete an essay on the topic, “How does the NAACP Mission Statement impact your life?”

Morgan, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Morgan, said in her essay that she hopes “to take charge in working with organizations with people of color (like the NAACP or school-based organizations) and by taking a stand in leadership roles so that my voice (and others like mine) can be heard.”

Both Morgan and P u r e z a described how they had overc o m e p e r s o n a l barriers to s u c c e e d , and how they are advocates for all to be treated equitably.

Both Morgan and Pureza plan to attend college in the fall.

Attorney Kiana Rivers, Raymond Rivers Sr.’s granddaughter, was the keynote speaker at the May 14 event. She encouraged the awardees to be “fired Up and ready to go.” The phrase became a popular chant during Barack Obama’s first race for president in 2008.

The Raymond R Rivers Sr. Legacy Scholarship Award is named for the late Raymond R. Rivers Sr., who served as president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP for 15 years.

According to a press release, Rivers “worked throughout the community as a voice for the unheard, marginalized, and disenfranchised residents. While being an amputee, Mr. Rivers started nonprofits and secured grants for community-based educational programs, and was an advocate for disability rights.”

Rivers’ son, Keith Rivers, is the current president of the Pasquotank Branch of the NAACP, and his other son, Kirk Rivers, was elected mayor of Elizabeth City in last month’s city election.

The Pasquotank County NAACP said it plans to make the scholarship award and ceremony an annual event.

