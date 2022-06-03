ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

This is my Perfect Moment! Martine McCutcheon shows off her slimmer physique in a breezy patterned summer dress as she finishes work and kicks off her Platinum Jubilee weekend

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Martine McCutcheon appeared to be ready for her Perfect Moment as she stepped out in London on Friday afternoon.

The former EastEnders star showed off her slimmer physique in a seasonal patterned summer dress while making the most of this Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Martine, 46, has been impressing social media followers with her weight loss after undertaking the 80/20 rule diet.

The meal planner, which has seen positive results from users, strives for optimal health with a balanced 80% land and ocean vegetables and 20% protein or grain menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqVpG_0fzSnZrH00
All set: Martine McCutcheon appeared to be ready for her Perfect Moment as she stepped out in London on Friday afternoon

Captioning her latest shots, the singer and actress revealed her current film project - a collaboration with producer husband Jack McManus - was over, giving her an opportunity to let her hair down.

She wrote: 'Ok! With filming over, I’m SO looking forward to celebrating everything Jubilee - and part of that is dressing up, right? Come rain or shine I will be more than ready for a royal tea party in these beautiful dresses from @wallisfashion.'

Martine added to her look with a pair of strappy peep-toe heels, while heavily tinted shades were held in anticipation of more sunshine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cXls9_0fzSnZrH00
Lovely: The former EastEnders star showed off her slimmer physique in a seasonal patterned summer dress while making the most of this Platinum Jubilee weekend
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NORLR_0fzSnZrH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFwcz_0fzSnZrH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MBL9_0fzSnZrH00
Finishing touches: Martine added to her look with a pair of strappy peep-toe heels, while heavily tinted shades were held in anticipation of more sunshine

In February, the TV personality revealed it has taken her 'such a long time to do what works for (her)' as she opened up about her health and staying in shape.

In an interview with OK!, the Love Actually star noted that she didn't like to discuss her weight but told how she stays in shape by following the 80/20 rule diet.

Discussing her frame, Martine told how it hasn't always been straightforward in finding the right healthy eating lifestyle that works for her, with the star stating how important it is to just be the 'best version' of herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bEQM_0fzSnZrH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVkbF_0fzSnZrH00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIo44_0fzSnZrH00
Stunning: The singer and actress has recently completed a new film project with rarely seen producer husband, Jack McManus (pictured)

She said: 'I think it takes a long time to work out what your own recipe is. It's taken me such a long time to look through all the stuff that's out there, and do just what works for me. So it's not as simple as just going on a crazy diet.

'I just feel it's really important to encourage women to just be the best version of themselves.'

Detailing her diet, she added: 'The 80/20 rule is what works for me. For 80% of my week, I will have mainly just healthy proteins, vegetables and fruit, organic and veggie juices, and Flora ProActiv spread. And then I'll have treats 20% of the time.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I feel really awful, I now hate myself': Simon Cowell apologises to young girl after she's left in tears by his harsh comments during Britain's Got Talent

Simon Cowell was left red-faced after he was forced to apologise to a young girl on Britain's Got Talent's Friday semi-final. The talent show judge, 62, wasn't impressed with the opening performance from act Matricks Illusion, and even pressed his buzzer. But as Simon was giving them his unfiltered opinion,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'How can you butcher Sweet Caroline?' Rod Stewart leaves fans unimpressed as he sings Neil Diamond's tune at Platinum Jubilee concert and reveals he recently recovered from Covid

Rod Stewart left fans unimpressed on Saturday evening as he belted out Sweet Caroline during the star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert. The singer, 77, got the crowd dancing as he sang Neil diamond's much-loved tune with his recognisable raspy vocals. While partygoers went wild for Rod's cover, BBC viewers felt Rod...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Former Bachelor stars Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne have 'a big career in radio' says ARN boss - as their Life Uncut podcast tops more than 1.7million downloads each month

They are arguably two of Australia's biggest podcasters. And now a top radio boss has suggested Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne will have a 'big career in radio'. It comes after the former reality stars took their podcast to the next level last year by signing a deal with the KIIS Network to take Life Uncut to commercial radio.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martine Mccutcheon
Daily Mail

A surprise royal guest! Eagle-eyed fans spotted one-year-old Lucas Tindall with his parents Mike and Zara at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant - but he appears to have been taken home before it got too late

Royal enthusiasts have shared their delight after noticing one-year-old Lucas Tindall in the crowd alongside his parents Mike and Zara during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant last night. The young royal appeared to enjoy a dance with his mum and dad before seemingly being whisked off home - with fans online...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It was a poor choice of words and timing': Sam Fender apologises for calling Johnny Depp his 'hero' as he deletes selfie with the actor taken before defamation trial win

Sam Fender has apologised for referring to Johnny Depp as his 'hero', and has deleted a selfie with the actor which he had shared to Instagram on Wednesday. The singer, 28, had been enjoying a pint with the Hollywood star, 58, along with guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, at The Bridge Tavern before the latter pair performed a gig in his native Newcastle.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platinum Jubilee#Perfect Moment#Vegetables
Daily Mail

Happiest place on Earth? Disney worker ruins marriage proposal in front of Cinderella's Castle by snatching ring and ushering couple away from restricted zone

A Disney couple's magical moment has been snatched away by an overzealous member of staff wearing Mickey Mouse ears. Video from Disneyland Paris showed the pair in the shadow of the Cinderella castle when the worker leapt between them and took the ring out of the fiancé's hand. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'You'll be the brightest star in the sky': Family pay heartbreaking tribute to British boy scout, six, who died after hotel pool tragedy while on holiday with family in Majorca

A six-year-old British boy has died in hospital after a near-drowning at a hotel pool while on a family holiday in Majorca. Corey Aughey from north Belfast was rushed to hospital in a 'critical' state from the three-star hotel in the resort of Sa Coma on Thursday after being revived at the poolside by emergency responders.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Channel 10 racing presenter Francesca Cumani welcomes a child with triathlete boyfriend Max Johnson - and reveals her son's delightfully English name

Glamorous racing pundit Francesca Cumani has welcomed her second child. The British TV presenter, 39, gave birth last week to a son named Teddy George Johnson, her first child with boyfriend Max Johnson. She is already mother to five-year-old son Harry from a previous marriage. Francesca, a trackside commentator for...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu admits it will be 'surreal' to return to the Nottingham Open, where she made her WTA Tour debut 12 months ago... as the US Open champion, 19, reflects on her rise to prominence that hasn't always been 'smooth sailing'

Emma Raducanu admits things have been a bit 'surreal' over the last 12 months as she returns to the scene where it all began in Nottingham this week. The teenager, fresh from completing her A Levels, made her debut WTA Tour appearance this time last year and no one could have predicted what was to happen in the following months.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Four acts for the Queen's seven decades of service: Thousands watch eclectic pageant celebrating best of Britain during Monarch's 70 years on the throne as 'national treasures' including Sir Cliff Richard, Naomi Campbell and Alan Titchmarsh join the parade

Britons watched a marvellous display of seven decades of history celebrating the Queen's 70 years on the throne as the fourth and final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to a close. Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant lasted two-and-a-half hours and cost £15million as the Royals watched down...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

'I need some time with my family to heal and recuperate': Eamonn Holmes is rushed to hospital with chronic back pain and temporarily steps down from GB News as he recovers

Eamonn Holmes has temporarily stepped down from his role as the co-presenter of GB News while after receiving hospital treatment due to his painful back condition. The broadcaster, 62, has suffered from long-term difficulties, previously telling of his battle with chronic back pain after a dislocated pelvis led to three slipped discs.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Glamorous entrepreneur who got her start on 'Shark Tank' before 'Her Fashion Box' startup was fined $330k for ripping off interns is BACK in business: 'I'm a sophisticated investor'

A glamorous fashion hustler slapped with $330,000 in fines for ripping off young interns - while she boasted about her collection of designer accessories - is back spruiking herself as an 'sophisticated investor'. In her early 20s, Kathleen Purkis was dubbed an inspirational 'over-achiever' who graced the pages of Vogue...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

382K+
Followers
42K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy