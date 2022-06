The Specters first planted their vineyard above Newberg, Ore., in 2014, and this blend of Pommard and Dijon clone 667 (two barrels of each) in Jory soil is from those vines that are coming into their own. In fact, these lots, picked on Oct. 3, 2020 at 25 Brix, resulted in just the second bottling of estate Pinot Noir. Named in tribute to works by composers Mozart and Gustav Holst, it comes out tones of dark blue fruit, forest floor, smoky tobacco and a fair bit of influence of oak that’s enticing with hints of a Mounds Bar. There’s an enjoyable texture amid its bigger profile that finishes with earthiness, black cherry and a dash of pepper, making for a long and juicy finish.

NEWBERG, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO