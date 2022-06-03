ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Local Realtors Bring ‘Field of Honor’ to Somerset

By Misty Phillips
somerset106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo filmed and produced by James England, Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital 2022. The Angels Team of Century Twenty-One Advantage Realty, comprised of local realtors Tina Clay, April Nalle, and Ronda Tipton, recently partnered with Colonial Flag Foundation to bring a Field of Honor to our community in...

www.somerset106.com

somerset106.com

Literacy trail honoring retired teacher unveiled at Rocky Hollow Park

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (June 6, 2022) — The Leadership Lake Cumberland Class of 2020 unveiled its newest literacy trail at Rocky Hollow Park Saturday — a tribute to a young author with brain cancer who wants to spread her love of reading, and a local elementary school teacher who shared her love of reading to students for 30 years.
SOMERSET, KY
somerset106.com

Corbin and Williamsburg Begin Construction On New Horse Racing Facilities

After the announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. Officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground in Williamsburg in late 2021. Early this year, Corbin broke ground for its track called Cumberland Run. The Vice President and General Manager of the facilities, Henry Graffeo, said there has been plans in the works for some time now. Though the track in Corbin will be used for horse racing, owners are looking to bring other events and activities to the area. The Williamsburg facility will feature 450 historical horse racing machines, a food outlet and a bar. Although ground work began just a few months ago, owners are expecting both projects to be complete within a year. Graffeo said they plan to have their finishing touches in the 4th quarter of this year and hopefully open up around the end of this year to early next year. The Williamsburg facility is well on its way to completion with the goal of opening before Labor Day.
CORBIN, KY
somerset106.com

Lake Cumberland Air Show is back Sept. 17

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (June 2, 2022) — Following a wildly successful reintroduction to the community last year, the Lake Cumberland Air Show will light up the skies in Pulaski County again on Sept. 17. The 2021 event drew more than 5,000 people to Lake Cumberland Regional Airport’s runways for the...
SOMERSET, KY
lanereport.com

The Virginia opens to the community of Somerset, Kentucky

The City of Somerset will make history on Saturday, June 11, when officials unveil the newly renovated Virginia Theater to the public. A free community open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 at the venue, located at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. The event marks the first time this facility has been open to the public in a quarter of a century — built-in 1922, The Virginia has been vacant since 1994 when an ice storm caused the building’s roof to collapse.
SOMERSET, KY
The Hazard Herald

First TGI Fridays event held in Perry County

On Friday, May 20, Perry County hosted its first "TGI Fridays" event at the Leatherwood Park across the road from the Leatherwood-Blackey MCH Clinic. Local officials discussed the TGIF in the Parks event during the May 24 special called fiscal court meeting and the May 24 Chamber of Commerce meeting, and said the first event was a success.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

"Cursed Be He That Moves My Bones"

MANCHESTER, KY (June 4, 2022) - In 2008, when the Clay County Board of Education purchased approximately five acres from Melvin Hoskins' heirs, the Board knew that .379 acres of land had been dedicated to a cemetery, that being The Hoskins Cemetery. If the Board members looked at the cemetery,...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexingtonians frustrated by how much they’re paying in rent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The rent continues to rise in Lexington. According to a recent report by Apartment List, rent in the city increased 3.7% month-over-month in May. That’s compared to a 1.2% increase nationally. The report says the month-over-month rent growth in Lexington ranks number one among the nation’s 100 largest cities.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Madison Co. mom to build life jacket loaner stations in honor of son

RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison County mom is building a lifejacket stand. Kelly Prewitt hopes it will save lives after hers changed forever two summers ago. Her son, Emanuel, 17, better known as Manny, went missing underwater near Gwinn Island. “We were going to spend the day together and...
RICHMOND, KY
WTVQ

Kickoff drag show for first Pride Festival in two years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – June is Pride Month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. In a kickoff event for the Pride Festival later this month, Old North Bar in Greyline Station hosted a drag show for people of all ages. A handful of drag Queens danced the afternoon...
LEXINGTON, KY
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington is the second-largest city in Kentucky. More than 323,152 people live in Lexington, but none has more money than Tamara Gustavson. The median household income in the city is $58,356, and the median property value in Lexington is $211,400. However, Tamara Gustavson won't know about these numbers.
LEXINGTON, KY
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
spectrumnews1.com

Moms Demand for Action urges city to make changes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Survivors of gun violence in Lexington joined the mayor and members of the community to share their stories. At 17, Shelby Howard found out her brother was shot and killed. “I remember walking around the hospital being like just keep walking, just keep living, just keep...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Corbin’s 7th annual Burger Week starts Monday

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A place known for chicken is showcasing its other specialty in its seventh annual Burger Week. “This week is all about giving our local chefs an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Executive Director at Kentucky Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen said. Nine restaurants in...
CORBIN, KY
wvlt.tv

Loudon County doctor loses medical license

Maryville man competing for Team Tennessee in the Special Olympics USA Games. Brad Davis has been chosen to compete in Powerlifting for Team Tennessee at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando at ESPN Sports Complex. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The show featured custom designs worn by custom made...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN

