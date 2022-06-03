CPR Awareness Week: Hands-only Demonstration
Every year June 1-7, it’s National CPR Awareness Week! Hands can be a powerful life-saving technique, if used quickly and correctly. Tim Harms is the Senior Director of Communications with the American Heart Association; he joins the show with a hands-only CPR demonstration. You can also find more information on the American Heart Association’s website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
