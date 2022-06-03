ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CPR Awareness Week: Hands-only Demonstration

Every year June 1-7, it’s National CPR Awareness Week! Hands can be a powerful life-saving technique, if used quickly and correctly. Tim Harms is the Senior Director of Communications with the American Heart Association; he joins the show with a hands-only CPR demonstration. You can also find more information on the American Heart Association’s website .

