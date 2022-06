Law enforcement officers across Minnesota will soon be better equipped to respond to medical emergencies, thanks to a $18.8 million grant awarded to the U of M Medical School. The grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will fund a 3-year project that aims to purchase 8,300 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and put them in law enforcement vehicles in communities that currently do not have one. The money will also train officers and first responders to properly use the devices on patients suffering from cardiac arrest.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO