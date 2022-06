El Paso residents bid farewell to one of their favorite sportscasters this month. Nate Ryan has not only been covering Texas sports, but he’s also turned the spotlight on El Paso teams in his three years at KVIA. So locals were saddened when Nate Ryan announced he is leaving KVIA to pursue the next step of his career. The questions soon followed, and his followers want to know where Nate Ryan is going next. Find out what this sports reporter said here.

