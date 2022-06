A 21-year-old man was shot dead leaving a Queens recording studio early Monday, police said. Tyda Darden was shot in the head outside the studio on Wyckoff Ave. near Schaefer St. in Ridgewood about 1:25 a.m. He died at the scene. Cops recovered shell casings from three different guns they believe were used during an exchange of gunfire that killed Darden. There were no immediate arrests, and ...

QUEENS, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO