ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

Linwood Police Look to Identify Suspicious Man

By Joe Kelly
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is he someone up to no good, or could he just be a man out for a run?. Linwood Police apparently aren't sure, so that's why they are asking for the public's help in identifying a...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

NJ State Police Are Searching For Dirt Bike Thieves

New Jersey State Police are looking for two men who were involved in at least two incidents of stealing dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May counties. In a Facebook post, State Police showed surveillance video and still images of the two men in the process of committing the crime in a garage with one of the stolen bikes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Ventnor, NJ Police Cracking Down with Summer DWI Checkpoint

Ventnor Police plan to use DUI checkpoints in high visibility locations this summer to try to get intoxicated drivers off the roads and they want you to know about it in advance. The Ventnor Police put out a press release on Facebook Sunday detailing their plans to bring back summer...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linwood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linwood, NJ
BreakingAC

Detectives investigating death in Atlantic City

Detectives are investigating Atlantic City’s first homicide of the year. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue near the Save A Lot at about 2:20 p.m. Sunday for a man down, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The man...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Missing Bucks Woman Found Alive on State Game Lands, Police Say

An Upper Black Eddy woman who vanished May 31 has been found alive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory was found on Friday around 8:40 p.m. in a wooded area on state game lands near Lake Warren in upper Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$12,000 Stolen in Armed Robbery of Philadelphia Rite Aid

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant
WFMZ-TV Online

State police looking for missing woman in Bucks

BRIDGETON TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they are searching for a woman who was last seen in Bucks County on May 31. Lauren Anne Gregory, 29, was last seen at Narrows Hill Road at Route 32 in Bridgeton Township, according to a news release from state police. She...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.  Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK BOY CALEB LAFACE

The New Castle County Police Department is searching for 12 -year-old Caleb Laface. (Newark, DE 19702) On June 3, 2022, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of Plover Circle, in the community of Sparrow Run for a report of a missing person.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
BreakingAC

Woman assaulted and dumped in Galloway

An Atlantice City woman remains in critical condition after she was found in Galloway Township brutally beaten on Sunday night. Galloway police believe the 29-year-old woman was assaulted somewhere else and then dumped. Her name is not being released at this time. Her brother has posted about his sister’s condition...
GALLOWAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy