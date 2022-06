NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Education met for their regular June meeting on Tuesday night and discussed multiple agenda items. A debate that’s been ongoing for over a year, seclusion rooms and restraining students in schools. Tonight the board was scheduled to hear data on seclusion rooms in schools, however, the Board of Education has yet to receive the data they have been asking for from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. They have stated they will continue to increase training to advise against seclusion.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO