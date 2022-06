Maybe you know him best from School of Rock or the Jumanji films or Nacho Libre or Orange County, or perhaps as or as the voice of a martial artist who is also a panda. Maybe anytime you see him without a guitar in his hands, you think he looks incomplete — because he's also a rock god. Whatever your preferred role of Jack Black's is, one thing is clear: The man is a comedic genius. This fact was recognized, underscored, and shouted at tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards, where Black received the Comedic Genius Award.

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO