GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a deadly high-speed crash on Green Bay’s Lombardi Avenue has pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Abdi Ahmed, 24, appeared before a Brown County judge Monday and pleaded guilty to three counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide. He was facing three counts of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, but those counts were amended as part of a deal in which Ahmed agreed to plead guilty to avoid jury trial. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO