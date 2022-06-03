ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nationals' Dee Strange-Gordon: Placed on paternity list

Strange-Gordon was placed on the paternity list Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The...

CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Heads out on rehab

Kelly (oblique) took live batting practice Thursday and was scheduled to join Triple-A Reno to be the designated hitter Saturday, Jose M. Romero of the Arizona Republic reports. This is first positive news coming out of Kelly's recovery from a strained oblique that first surfaced May 6. The length of...
RENO, NV
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Slated to throw bullpen Monday

Strasburg (neck) will throw a bullpen session Monday, which would likely put him in line to start Thursday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Strasburg threw six scoreless innings during a rehab start at Triple-A Rochester on Friday and appears to be on track to rejoin the Nationals' rotation this week. Washington hasn't yet announced a starter for Thursday's matchup in Miami, but the right-hander will likely take the mound as long as he feels good following Monday's bullpen.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Holds down shortstop

Perdomo went 1-for-3 with a walk in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh. Perdomo, who is getting the bulk of time at shortstop with Nick Ahmed (illness) on the injured list, will continue to hold down the position for an undetermined amount of time. The Diamondbacks announced Ahmed, who had been rehabbing from COVID-19, will be shut down due to shoulder soreness. Perdomo is slashing .210/.300/.274 over 19 games since Ahmed was added to the injured list May 16.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Tosses four innings in long relief

Martinez allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four batters over four-plus innings against Milwaukee on Sunday. He did not factor in the decision. Mike Clevinger started the game for the Padres, but he was held to three innings and 60 pitches as the team decided to limit his workload following a stint on the injured list. Martinez ended up throwing more pitches (70) than Clevinger, and he breezed through four scoreless frames before the Brewers broke through with two runs before he could retire a batter in the eighth. Clevinger figures to see his pitch count increase in his next start, but it's possible that Martinez could again be used to piggyback him if Clevinger is unable to take on a full workload.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Potential starter Saturday

Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: To IL with hamstring tear

Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring tear that will not require surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. This is a pretty serious injury and manager Dave Roberts said it would be "a handful of weeks" before Rios would return to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Rios suffered the injury Thursday while running to first base. Eddy Alvarez was added to the roster in his place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Back in majors

Adell was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain, and manager Joe Maddon made it clear that Adell would not be up were it not for Ward's injury. Adell hit .122 with one home run, five walks and 18 strikeouts over his last 11 games at Triple-A.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane Baz: Whiffs 10 in fourth rehab start

Baz (elbow) struck out 10 over 4.1 innings Sunday in his fourth rehab start with Triple-A Durham. He was charged with one earned run on four hits and a walk. The 10 strikeouts equaled a career-high for Baz, who built up to 79 pitches in the outing and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list to make his next start in the big leagues. In order to make room for Baz in the rotation, the Rays could either choose to expand from a five-man to a six-man setup or demote Ryan Yarbrough to the bullpen, after the lefty was lit up for six runs in 1.2 innings Sunday in Tampa Bay's loss to the White Sox. Either way, fantasy managers who have stashing Baz on the IL should be prepared to activate him ahead of his 2022 Rays debut, which will likely come Saturday or Sunday in Minnesota.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Josh VanMeter: Lands on IL

VanMeter was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a fractured left ring finger, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. He suffered the injury Wednesday. Daniel Vogelbach was activated in a corresponding move. Rodolfo Castro should see plenty of starts at second base going forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Optioned to Triple-A

Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after Friday's game against the Tigers. He is hitting .268/.279/.317 with zero home runs, three steals, seven strikeouts and one walk in 43 plate appearances in the majors. Andujar will likely be back up with the big club later this season, but for now Matt Carpenter has won the starts at designated hitter against righties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Astros' Blake Taylor: Exits with injury

Taylor exited Friday's game against the Royals with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. His velocity was down a tick on his first two fastballs and Martin Maldonado stopped play and summoned the trainers from the dugout. The team may conduct some tests after the game before providing a diagnosis.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ken Giles: Struggling in rehab assignment

Giles (finger) has allowed three earned runs on seven hits and three walks over 2.1 innings across three rehab outings with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett. The veteran reliever opened his rehab assignment in Tacoma with a solid outing, allowing an unearned run over an inning while recording two strikeouts against Triple-A Las Vegas last Sunday. Giles then transferred over to High-A Everett in order to limit his travel and has struggled against lesser competition, but the inconsistency isn't entirely surprising considering he last saw regular-season action in 2020. The 31-year-old is expected to be given plenty of time to work the kinks out, however, with the Associated Press reporting manager Scott Servais confirmed Giles still has "a few more outings ahead of him" before activation is considered.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Still managing concussion effects

Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that Lewis is still dealing with concussion effects, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lewis was placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, and he hasn't yet been able to do any strenuous activity as the Mariners follow concussion protocols. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to game action.
SEATTLE, WA

