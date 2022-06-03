ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after two-plus disappointing seasons

By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Joe Girardi, the last manager to lead the New York Yankees to a World Series title, could not reach the same goal in Philadelphia before outsized expectations and an underperforming team claimed his job.

The Phillies fired Girardi on Friday, just two months into his third season with the club after a 22-29 start that followed yet another off-season free agent splurge.

Yet the additions of reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million deal one season before Girardi's hiring, catcher J.T. Realmuto (five years, $115.5 million), ace Zack Wheeler (five years, $118 million) and sluggers Nick Castellanos (five years, $100 million) and Kyle Schwarber (four years, $79 million) have not translated to on-field success at Citizens Bank Park.

Girardi, 57, managed just one full season in Philadelphia, piloting the club to an 82-80 record and a second place finish in the NL East in 2021 after a 28-32 performance wasn't good enough to reach the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODFaK_0fzSkjui00
Philadelphia hired Joe Girardi prior to the 2020 season. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Not so subtly, owner John Middleton and second-year club president Dave Dombrowski have ratcheted up the pressure, committing $742.5 million over 32 "contract years" to the aforementioned quintet, although the club has admittedly been flawed beyond the glitzy additions, particularly in the rotation beyond Wheeler and Aaron Nola and the bullpen, always a bugaboo for the Phillies and most any Dombrowski-constructed squad.

Bench coach Rob Thomson was named interim manager for the remainder of this season.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” said Dombrowski in a statement released by the club. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.

"I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

This season offered little relief. The Phillies signed Castellanos and Schwarber knowing the designated hitter was coming to the NL, yet Harper's damaged UCL in his throwing elbow has forced the two sluggers into the field, further weakening the team's defense.

But others have regressed under this regime. Alec Bohm, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, was sent to the minors a year later, So too was formerly dominant lefty Jose Alvarado, who has backslid since his acquisition from Tampa Bay.

Closer Corey Knebel, who shined with the Dodgers in 2021, has a 1.27 WHIP after posting a 0.97 mark last year, contributing to the Phillies' 4-10 mark in one-run games.

Whether it's Girardi, his staff (coach Bobby Meacham was also dismissed), the player development wing or the front office that's responsible for these imperfections remains an open question. Yet it became clear Friday who's culpable: Girardi, who was fired by the Yankees after leading them within one game of the 2017 World Series.

Now, the Phillies will aim to snap a playoff drought stretching to 2011 with another voice. For now, that will be Thomson.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after two-plus disappointing seasons

Comments / 4

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets manager pulls starter mid at-bat after 1 pitch to Mookie Betts

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Yankees Player Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

After being sent down to Triple-A Scranton, Yankees utility man Miguel Andújar reportedly wants out of the organization. First reported by MLB insider Hector Gomez and confirmed by Ken Rosenthal, "Miguel Andújar has requested a trade from the Yankees." Noting that it's not the first time that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Chants to replace ‘Yankees Suck!’ at Fenway Park while Sox are losing to Reds

In case you opted out of watching the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night while the New York Yankees were busy smacking the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 9-1, the boys from Beantown put the hurt on the last-place — nah, just kidding, they struggled to hit the Reds just like they struggled to hit the Orioles before them. Turns out teams have ups and downs over the course of a long season, and a four-game sweep over the Mariners didn’t ensure a World Series. Who knew?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

John Smoltz Opinion Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

An opinion from ex-MLB star turned analyst John Smoltz went viral on social media on Saturday night. Smoltz, one of the best pitchers in MLB history, believes that Shohei Ohtani could be better off focusing on just one position. The longtime MLB analyst believes that Ohtani could be the Jacob...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Bobby Meacham
Person
Corey Knebel
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Joe Girardi
Person
Alec Bohm
Yardbarker

Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Mike Trout Makes Unfortunate History: MLB World Reacts

Mike Trout is the best player in baseball and that's been true for the better part of the past decade. There really is no debating that. However, even the game's greatest player can struggle every once in a while. Trout recently went through an 0 for 22 slump. Baseball is...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Usa Today Sports#The New York Yankees#Citizens Bank Park
FanSided

Evaluating two Reds players as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets

Evaluating Cincinnati Reds right-handed pitchers Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo as St. Louis Cardinals trade targets. At this point, it’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals could use rotation upgrades despite Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz getting close to returning off the Injured List. We have evaluated Pittsburgh...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
USA Today
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

LIVE: Yankees, Tigers face off on Peacock

This week's “MLB Sunday Leadoff” game, streaming exclusively on Peacock, features the finale between the Tigers and Yankees in the Bronx, and you can watch the game live right now. The Yankees have cruised to the best record in the Majors, in no small part due to their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies make history in unforgettable sweep of Angels

The Phillies desperately needed wins in the wake of the firing of manager Joe Girardi, and they got them at the hands of perhaps the only MLB team in more desperate need of a win in the Los Angeles Angels. They didn’t just close out the sweep with a dramatic comeback, they made team history in the process.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy