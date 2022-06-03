Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi after two-plus disappointing seasons

Joe Girardi, the last manager to lead the New York Yankees to a World Series title, could not reach the same goal in Philadelphia before outsized expectations and an underperforming team claimed his job.

The Phillies fired Girardi on Friday, just two months into his third season with the club after a 22-29 start that followed yet another off-season free agent splurge.

Yet the additions of reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper, who signed a 13-year, $330 million deal one season before Girardi's hiring, catcher J.T. Realmuto (five years, $115.5 million), ace Zack Wheeler (five years, $118 million) and sluggers Nick Castellanos (five years, $100 million) and Kyle Schwarber (four years, $79 million) have not translated to on-field success at Citizens Bank Park.

Girardi, 57, managed just one full season in Philadelphia, piloting the club to an 82-80 record and a second place finish in the NL East in 2021 after a 28-32 performance wasn't good enough to reach the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Philadelphia hired Joe Girardi prior to the 2020 season. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

Not so subtly, owner John Middleton and second-year club president Dave Dombrowski have ratcheted up the pressure, committing $742.5 million over 32 "contract years" to the aforementioned quintet, although the club has admittedly been flawed beyond the glitzy additions, particularly in the rotation beyond Wheeler and Aaron Nola and the bullpen, always a bugaboo for the Phillies and most any Dombrowski-constructed squad.

Bench coach Rob Thomson was named interim manager for the remainder of this season.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” said Dombrowski in a statement released by the club. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around.

"I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

This season offered little relief. The Phillies signed Castellanos and Schwarber knowing the designated hitter was coming to the NL, yet Harper's damaged UCL in his throwing elbow has forced the two sluggers into the field, further weakening the team's defense.

But others have regressed under this regime. Alec Bohm, the 2020 NL Rookie of the Year, was sent to the minors a year later, So too was formerly dominant lefty Jose Alvarado, who has backslid since his acquisition from Tampa Bay.

Closer Corey Knebel, who shined with the Dodgers in 2021, has a 1.27 WHIP after posting a 0.97 mark last year, contributing to the Phillies' 4-10 mark in one-run games.

Whether it's Girardi, his staff (coach Bobby Meacham was also dismissed), the player development wing or the front office that's responsible for these imperfections remains an open question. Yet it became clear Friday who's culpable: Girardi, who was fired by the Yankees after leading them within one game of the 2017 World Series.

Now, the Phillies will aim to snap a playoff drought stretching to 2011 with another voice. For now, that will be Thomson.

