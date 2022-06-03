Incredibly Delicious 4th of July Food in Orlando

Orlando's Best 4th of July Food Ideas

Summer eats just hit differently. Summer is basically here and we're ready to indulge in the 4th of July food in Orlando.

If you're shaping up your Orlando 4th of July Weekend plans , make time to fuel the fun with some of the tastiest food in Orlando.

fresh yummy seafood

juicy burgers

plant-based bites

yummy hot dogs

finger licking bbq

cold refreshing craft beer

and save room for dessert

Order 4th of July Food To-Go

If your idea of the ideal 4th of July food is by showing off your grilling skills then order the Fogo Grilling At Home Experience Package To-Go , from Fogo de Chão . For $130.00 you'll receive Top Sirloin (4) 5oz steaks, Bottom Sirloin (1) 16oz steak, Marinated Chicken Legs 2lb, Prime Lamb Picanha (2) 5oz steaks, Brazilian Sausage 1.5lb, plus ready to heat sides: Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Asparagus.

Best Yummy Seafood for 4th of July Weekend in Orlando

Most Floridians agree that the epitome of summer food is yummy seafood! We all love to spend more time at the beach in the summertime. Whether we can make it out to the coast or not, some delicious seafood just feels like summer, and it's the perfect way to celebrate 4th of July.

A local favorite seafood spot is The Waterfront Orlando . This casual lakeside spot is the perfect place to enjoy Independence Day Weekend. And a seafood brunch at Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen is a great way to slow down and savor this meaningful weekend.

Here are the Best Seafood Restaurants in Orlando for 4th of July.

Sink your teeth into some burgers

Fire up the grill on 4th of July weekend or enjoy the long weekend by exploring Orlando. Either way, it's the perfect time to sink your teeth into a juicy burger .

If you're planning on spending some of 4th of July weekend at Walt Disney World then consider dining at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant . Their OMG Burger is a blend of dry-aged prime short rib and beef brisket, crowned with Irish Dubliner cheese.

Plant-based Bites make Great 4th of July Weekend dining!

At the beginning of the year, you may have been focused on ways to live a healthy lifestyle. With summer in full swing on 4th of July weekend you may find a renewed interest in healthful options.

New on the plant-based food scene is Plantee's Burgers and it is receiving rave reviews. Everything from burgers to hot dogs to loaded fries – it's all plant-based. And with it being located in Mills 50 area it is a great date spot.

Explore more plant-based places around Orlando for fresh eats.

Yummy 4th of July hot dogs around Orlando

With 4th of July being the height of summer you may be craving some hot dogs.

If you really want a great hot dog in Orlando but don't feel like firing up the grill, Chicago-born-but-central-Florida-raised sisters Sandra and Monica recreated their beloved Chicago style hot dog right in Altamonte Springs at Chicago Dog and Company . Their neat menu features Chicago hot dogs to polish sausage to (naturally) the DITKA Dog, a 1/3 pound spicy polish sausage deep fried. They've got plant based hot dogs as well as other Chicago style eats.

Explore more of the BEST Hot Dogs in Orlando .

Finger licking BBQ for Independence Day

What's a 4th of July weekend to celebrate summer without some finger-licking bbq? The great thing about Orlando is we don't have our own style of bbq which means we get to enjoy all the various styles out there.

Explore our picks for the best BBQ in Orlando .

4Rivers Smokehouse started off as a local spot and has grown to a huge brand with locations all over the state, not just Central Florida. And Munchie's Live BBQ is one of our picks for best outdoor dining in Orlando .

Raise a glass at an Orlando craft beer brewery this 4th of July

Local craft breweries in Orlando make for a great 4th of July Weekend outing because of the approachable atmosphere and variety of options. Plus, many Orlando breweries have live entertainment and special events this 4th of July

Explore some of the craft breweries located near downtown Orlando including the latest spot to open, Deadwords Brewing . The atmosphere of this place is hard to beat with art and decor evoking the very early days of beer brewing throughout history. There is plenty of space to spread out and relax over the holiday weekend, and the food is unbeatable.

And the newest brewery in Orlando is actually in Seminole County, Longwood to be exact. Alestone Brewing Company is in the heart of historic downtown Longwood, right by the SunRail station. The beer is simple and approachable, and the artisan pizza, hot dogs, and sandwiches make it a great pick for 4th of July.

Check out more Breweries in Orlando to Visit This 4th of July

Make 4th of July extra sweet

The only thing that could sweeten 4th of July weekend is a delectable dessert. Splurge on one of these over-the-top desserts in Orlando and celebrate our independence in the sweetest way.

Featured image at Alestone Brewing Company, by Dani Meyering.

