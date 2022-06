As inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans can expect more shortages and more price hikes this summer. "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because… already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go," Boxed CEO Chieh Huang told "Varney & Co." Monday.

