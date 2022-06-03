ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore pregnant with second child: 'So deeply grateful'

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 3 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is going to be a mom of two.

The 38-year-old singer and actress is expecting her second child with her husband, musician Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore shared the news Friday on Instagram alongside a photo of Gus, her 15-month-old son with Goldsmith, wearing a shirt that reads "big brother."

The announcement follows the conclusion of Moore's show This is Us, which ended last week after six seasons on NBC.

"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and we are ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!" Moore captioned the post.

"Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo," she said.

Moore's This is Us co-star Chrissy Metz, actress Claire Holt and actor Dave Annable were among those to congratulate the actress in the comments.

"That shirt is just perfect on Gus!" Metz wrote.

"Ahhhhhh congratulations!!! So happy for you!" Holt added.

"GTFO!!! Amazing news!!! Congratulations!!!! Going for that ride with you girl," Annable said.

Moore is scheduled to kick off her In Real Life tour June 10 in Atlanta, Ga., and bring the venture to a close July 24 in Newport, R.I.

The tour is in support of her seventh album, In Real Life, released in May.

Moore played Rebecca Pearson on This is Us.

