Missoula, MT

FWP captures grizzly bears in lower Blackfoot Valley

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
MISSOULA - State wildlife officials report a pair of grizzly bears were recently captured in the lower Blackfoot Valley.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, (FWP) says the two bears were caught on Sunday, May 29. One was relocated to a remote area the next day and the other was euthanized due to an old injury that led to a serious infection.

The 2-year-old female grizzlies were remaining close to homes along Montana Highway 200, approximately 10 miles from Bonner. FWP officials say after consulting with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), state crews trapped the bears.

According to a news release, the decision was made "as a proactive measure to prevent conflicts in this rural neighborhood and to better assess an injury spotted on one of the bears."

FWP biologists and a local veterinarian attempted to diagnose the bear’s injury and determine if treatment was an option. The bear had a serious infection, stemming from an old injury that had caused the bear to lose its foot.

However, FWP says specialists weren't able to determine the cause because too much time had passed since the injury occurred and the infection had progressed to a point where the bear had to be euthanized, the release states.

The other grizzly was relocated to a remote area near the headwaters of Boles Creek.

If you see a bear or bear sign near your residence or need to report a conflict, please call your local bear specialist at the contact number found on FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact .

For more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware .

FWP notes that Montana is bear country and that preventing a conflict is easier than dealing with one.

Flathead Beacon

What’s Behind Montana’s Higher Ed Enrollment Uptick?

Fall 2021 enrollment counts announced last month have delivered some welcome news for the Montana University System: For the first time in nearly a decade, the state’s 16 public colleges and universities have seen their combined enrollment increase. The uptick wasn’t huge — the equivalent of only a few...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Too Close for Comfort: Two Grizzly Bears Captured Near Bonner

They were staying very close to homes, but fortunately there were no serious bear-human conflicts. This time. This week's news from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks called to mind a grim story we posted about a fatal grizzly bear mauling just 11 months ago, near Ovando, less than 50 miles from where these captures occurred. And while these two bears didn't necessarily appear to pose a major threat, their presence could not be ignored and proactive measures were taken to prevent conflicts in this rural neighborhood.
BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Ride for Tomorrow event in Billings

The second annual Ride for Tomorrow event starts June 24 -25 and is a series of four motorcycle rides across Montana. The 300, 500, and 1000-mile rides all happen on June 24. The longest ride, which is 1500 miles, starts on June 25 and can average about a 36-hour ride.
BILLINGS, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Find Weird Stuff When You Scuba Dive Montana Lakes [WATCH]

From real treasures and antique cars to decades old beer cans, these scuba diving adventurers find all kinds of stuff in Montana lakes. Right off the bat, one of the more odd things that was spotted in Flathead Lake was an upside down manequin, complete with shoes. How on earth did that end up in our lake? The video was taken by Chris Hanson.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Heyka's Highs & Lows: Montana Weather Update June 3

Low pressure is located in the eastern Pacific. Put a counterclockwise circulation around it and we have a southwesterly flow across Montana. A conveyor belt of moisture will mean periodic showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Montana through Saturday and the entire state on Sunday and Monday. Rises will...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Locals Say These Two Montana Restaurants Are More Expensive

If you want to break the bank when it comes to dinner, these places are within an hour of Bozeman. A few days ago, we did a post about the Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana, and according to the list, it was The TEN in Billings, Montana. The TEN is known for its beautifully cooked steaks, enhancements, and professional atmosphere.
BOZEMAN, MT
