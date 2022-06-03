ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

BPD: Two arrests made in connection to shooting on E. Lovejoy Street

 5 days ago
Buffalo police said 22-year-old Tyyon Brown and 19-year-old Israel McMillian have been arrested in connection to the shooting on E. Lovejoy Street.

Gun violence unit detectives charged Brown with assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McMillian is charged with robbery in the first degree and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Buffalo police said the shooting occurred on the 1000 block of E. Lovejoy Street around 5 p.m. Thursday. A man was shot and police said he is reported to be stable at ECMC.

Buffalo police recovered the suspected handgun during the arrest.

