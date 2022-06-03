Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley prepare to begin Summer Meal Service Program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Fox Valley are gearing up to begin their Summer Meal Service Program . The program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.

Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. People over the age of 18 who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Appleton and Menasha will begin serving the free meals on Monday, June 6, and will continue the program until August 18th, 2022. No meals will be served on July 1 and 4.

The Appleton location (160 S. Badger Ave, Appleton) will serve meals from 8 a.m to 9 a.m and 11 a.m to 1 p.m. The Menasha location (600 Racine Street, Menasha) will serve meals from 8 a.m to 9 a.m and 11:15 a.m to 12:45 p.m.

The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc is serving free meals from June 20 to August 12, 2022, with no service on July 1, 4, or 25. Meals at the Manitowoc location will be served from 8 a.m to 9 a.m and 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.