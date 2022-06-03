Port St Lucie Police :Sexual Predator Notification

SOUTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND – The St. Lucie County Aquarium will celebrate World Oceans Day Wednesday, June 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whether you live on the coast or far inland, we all need a healthy ocean to survive and thrive. The ocean generates over half of the oxygen we breathe, helps feed us, and plays a major role in regulating our climate. By protecting our oceans, we also protect our climate, and our future. On World Ocean Day, people around our blue planet celebrate and honor the ocean which connects us all. Come celebrate World Ocean Day with the Smithsonian Marine Ecosystems Exhibit at the St Lucie County Aquarium.

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO