ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Center, OH

JC Community Days royalty

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKinley Bunke, left, daughter of Derrick and Katie Bunke was crowned...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Embracing new things

I am not a fan of 90+ degree weather, but I do love all that there is to do in the summer. My covered back patio gets a lot of use and so does my husband’s grill. There is just something extra yummy about anything cooked on a grill! Maybe it’s just that added ingredient of… I don’t have to cook it, the hubby does!
SIDNEY, OH
hometownstations.com

Record crowds make St. Gerard's full return very successful

It has been called Lima’s biggest festival, and this year St. Gerard proved it. A record number of people came out to see the return of the full festival this year. During the past two years, only parts of the festival were held because of the pandemic. But this year, the largest fundraiser for the parish and the school came back to full strength and so did the people. On the third and final day on Sunday, they have run out of a lot of their food, including their famous chicken wings But that didn’t stop hundreds of people from enjoying the rides and games that the festival is known for. Organizers were surprised about the turnout.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Jackson Center, OH
Lima News

Saying goodbye to the 101-year-old SPPS

OTTAWA — Betty Wannemacher’s oldest sister attended the Fourth Street Sts. Peter and Paul School (SPPS) when it was first built in 1921, 101 years ago, and it has proudly stood as a centerpiece in the Ottawa community and Catholic parishioners for multiple generations. On Sunday, former students, teachers, and the public were invited to tour the building one last time before its scheduled demolition, with blackboards, filing cabinets, bookcases, and any other items inside available for the taking.
OTTAWA, OH
Sidney Daily News

‘Just One More …’ theme for Poultry Days

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days will be celebrated June 10-12 with a theme of “Just One More. Just one more Dinner, Just one more Ride, Just one more Song.” This theme is inspired by the many comments from festival goers over the years. Last year the festival reached new heights with sales of 35,500 dinners served and all signs are this year won’t be any different. The chicken and supplies necessary to fuel this barbecue are measured in semi loads as we prepare for what might be the largest barbecue in the world.
VERSAILLES, OH
Lima News

$6 million raised in LCC Capital Campaign

LIMA — On Saturday, co-chair Barb O’Connor spoke about the LCC Capital Campaign’s success and thanked the development staff for their hard work for what turned out to be an “absolutely amazing” fundraiser resulting in over $6 million in donations. This was the first time...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jc Community Days
thevillagereporter.com

GoFundMe Account Set Up For Former Wauseon Chamber Of Commerce President

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Marc Matheny who has previously served as the President for the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce. The donation page states that he is currently battling Parkinson’s Disease and that “the disease struck suddenly and with a vengeance.”. The purpose for the...
WAUSEON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of April 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Roger S. Justice, 45, of Pikeville, Kentucky, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine. Grant Fair, 19, of Sidney, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- Col. Charles Anthony is trying to make arrangements to take the Third regiment, ONG to Nashville, Tennessee, this summer. The season of the sweet girl graduate is again here and last night for the 25th time in the history of the Sidney public schools the occasion was observed in this city under the most auspicious arrangements. There were 12 graduates – four boys and eight girls. Members of the class are: Carrie Edgar, Charlotte McClung, Maud Robertson, Fannie Slusser, Samuel Arbuckle, Fannie Townley, Florence Orbison, Webster Sterline, Maud Haslup, Eugene Pence, Charles Royan, and Alice Graham.
SIDNEY, OH
hometownstations.com

Wapakoneta's Vietnam Veterans of America unveil Gold Star Monument

Downtown Wapakoneta is now the home to the 101st Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in the United States. The Michael D. Armstrong Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America along with the National Woody Williams Foundation spearheaded the effort to bring a Gold Star Monument to the city around a year and a half ago. With the help of other veterans’ organizations, businesses, and community members the gold star monument is a centerpiece to downtown Wapakoneta. It is a constant reminder of the ultimate sacrifices the local families of military personnel made, and many of them were on hand for the dedication.
WAPAKONETA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sidney Daily News

99 and still kicking

John Byron Davis, 99, has strayed little from the Miami Valley of Ohio, but when Uncle Sam came calling in 1943 in the middle of World War II, Davis says, ”They drafted every man who could walk.” Davis was employed at the National Cash Register Company in Dayton and could walk. It was, therefore, farewell to the farm in Darke County where his father, Forrest, was a “general farmer” tending apple and pear trees, vegetables, chickens, and all manner of four-footed animals- sheep, horses, hogs, and cows and off to the Great Lakes Naval Training Station outside of Chicago, then to the shipyard at Bremerton, Washington, and finally on a troop ship to Kodiak, Alaska.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

A glimpse of history through the eyes of a home

Whoever uttered the old adage, “If these walls could talk…” surely had a historic home … OK, maybe they didn’t. But here in the City of Urbana, many residents and business owners have uttered that same saying as they have worked on restoring these treasured old homes and buildings.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Beavercreek plant lovers gather to restore ransacked garden center

Knollwood Garden Center, a family-owned gardening center in Beavercreek, was attacked by three teens Wednesday night. In a random act of destruction, the teens destroyed everything from flower pots to the computer system and sent seeds flying across the shop floor. However, much to the owners' relief, the plants were spared.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Sidney Daily News

To our readers

Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submitted by contributing and guest columnists are not necessarily those of the Sidney Daily News owners or staff. Facts presented in them have not been verified by the newspaper.
WDTN

Air Force Museum holds WWII Memorial Weekend events

On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be a DC-3 Static Display. The Spirit of Benovia (Tail #N8336C), "Betsy's Biscuit Bomber (Tail #N47SJ) and "121" (Tail #N18121) will be behind the museum on historic Wright Field for visitors to view, and meet the crew. Shuttles will be available to transport visitors to see the aircraft on display.
DAYTON, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Sauder Village announces lineup of summer concerts

A summer of music awaits visitors to Archbold’s Sauder Village, with a variety of concerts announced over the next few months. The living history museum and farm will host “A Night of Music” at the 1920’s Theater and Speakeasy on Friday, June 3 beginning at 6pm. Irish musician and #1 ranked artist on the UK charts Luke Concannon will perform with his wife, classic singer Stephanie Hollenberg. Only limited seating available for this performance, and tickets cost $15 per person.
ARCHBOLD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy