ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Wine event coming to Historic Stockyards City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opcWA_0fzSjSp200

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A unique event is coming to Historic Stockyards City this weekend.

The 12th annual Wines of the West event will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marketplace, located at 2401 Exchange Ave.

Wines of the West is the first sign of summer in Stockyards City.

Judge reverses order on non-gestational mother’s status

Guests will be able to sample different varieties and purchase bottles of wine, watch live entertainment, and enjoy a Made in Oklahoma Market.

Tickets for the wine tasting are $20 in advance or $25 the day of the event.

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

For more information, visit Stockyards City’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
oklahomatoday.com

Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
News On 6

Crest Foods Grocery Store Coming Soon To Edmond

Edmond will soon have a second Crest Foods location. OKC Talk posted photos on Facebook showing Crest Foods' new location just off I-35 near Sooner and Covell. That's right across from the Hilton Garden Inn. OKC Talk says the store will be over 100,000 square feet.
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Oklahoma#Food Drink#Beverages#Kfor#Wines Of The West Event#Nexstar Media Inc
centraloklahomaweeklies.com

Neighborhood Jam and Pub W coming to West OKC

Czech Hall Marketplace, located off Interstate 40, at North Czech Hall Road, in Oklahoma City, is growing with several new additions including a Pub W and Neighborhood Jam restaurant. “We will have our Pub W and our Neighborhood Jam there,” said David Brauckmann, Chief Financial Officer with Hal Smith Restaurants....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Twisterfest to host 40+ bands

Curtis Hart has been hosting famous Rock and Roll “Hall of Fame” groups and world-renowned artists since 1992 at his Muscle Car Ranch on the south edge of Chickasha. Many of these artists have said Muscle Car Ranch is the coolest Americana venue in the nation. This year the music festival will fall on June 10, 11 and 12 with a wide array of cool musicians taking the stage each night.
CHICKASHA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Owner of Tulsa barbershop shares his memory of Dr. Preston Phillips

TULSA, Okla. — A local barbershop owner shared a story of his experience with Dr. Preston Phillips’ generosity. Mike Kelly has owned Barber King since he opened the business in 1995. The barbershop can be found near 21st and Memorial, and he told FOX23 his dream of being a business owner couldn’t have been possible without Dr. Phillip’s help.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OKC Animal Welfare Sees Massive Adoption Turnout

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter had lines out the door after waiving adoption fees on Saturday. After waiving all adoption fees due to being severely over capacity, the shelter saw a huge turnout for adoptees. The shelter reported being more than 150 percent over capacity for dogs and more than...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Salina Post

UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches have expired

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. Sunday: The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 3 a.m. for the following counties in our area. Marion County. McPherson County. . . . The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., has...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy