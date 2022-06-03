ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

'Wizard of Oz' returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday

By KAKE News
KAKE TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Get Toto into his basket, grab your ruby slippers and get ready to follow the yellow brick road to a movie theater near you!....

www.kake.com

Comments / 1

Silver King 92
2d ago

🇺🇸👀😯🥺 I wonder if Comrade Obiden will play the Scarecrow?? You know without a Brain 🧠 asking for a friend!!🤡💵⛽️🧠🤡💵⛽️🧠🤡💵⛽️🧠🤡💵⛽️🧠😴😯👀🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
2
Related
KAKE TV

Entertainment options expanding for local minority groups

It's only been a few weeks, but the newly opened Boulevard theaters in Wichita's Towne West mall has already started to see its fair share of customers. Tyler Cooper, president of Boulevard theaters says "The response has been really well, really good." He adds that since he opened the theater, he's been wanting to stand out. One way they are doing that, becoming the only theater in the city that offers movies in Spanish.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mid-America All-Indian Museum holds first Bosin dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitans gathered at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum on Saturday to celebrate what would have been Bosin’s 101st birthday. The event was all about celebrating the life of Bosin. Many attended a social dance on Saturday, and it’s the first dance honoring Bosin to campaign for...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Topeka teen crowned Miss Juneteenth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen has a new crown. “scholarship pageant”. Shontal Phillips was named Miss Juneteenth Queen, culminating a pageant Saturday night at The Beacon in downtown Topeka. Phillips said she entered the competition to learn more about her culture. She says the win has...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Entertainment
City
Wichita, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
KWCH.com

Riverfest food costs might be surprising

The Mid America All-Indian Museum held the first Bosin Social Dance for his 101 birthday. The 50th Wichita River Festival kicked off Friday morning with a ribbon-cutting and daytime fireworks. 41st Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run marks start of Kansas Special Olympics. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT.
WICHITA, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Willie Nelson draws 50K fans to Wichita Riverfest

WICHITA, Kan. — Willie Nelson was on the road again, and the country music legend showed he could still draw a crowd. Nelson, 89, took to the stage at the Wichita Riverfest on Saturday, KSNW-TV reported. Nelson and his band performed at Kennedy Plaza in the Kansas city, and Wichita police estimated more than 50,000 people were in attendance, The Wichita Eagle reported.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

People get ‘bare bones’ look at next Designers Showhouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Builders took advice from the public this weekend as they prepare to transform the Designers Showhouse. The annual home makeover event benefits Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas. Area designers and craftsmen took ideas and suggestions from visitors who took the “Bare Bones Tour” Friday and...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lone Pine Farms celebrates grand opening in Lecompton

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A new business is set to open in the Lecompton area featuring a wide variety of local products. Lone Pine Farms, located at 1557 East 100 Rd. in Lecompton, will be having its grand opening on Saturday, June 4 starting at 9 a.m. The farm is a family-owned and operated business run […]
LECOMPTON, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Garland
webcenterfairbanks.com

Milestone birthday: Twin sisters celebrate turning 102 years old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - A set of twins reached a rare milestone birthday. Elouise Lyons and her twin sister recently celebrated turning 102 years old. And people came together at Glenwood Village in Overland Park to throw a party. Her son, Paul Lyons, said the key to his mom’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jamie Broce

Family and friends are worried about the health of a missing south-central Kansas woman. Jamie Broce, 54, has been missing since 7 p.m. Friday at Central and Ridge in West Wichita. Her phone is not on, and she hasn’t been in contact with anyone, her daughter Casey said. “She...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Charles Giles

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KWCH) - Family and friends of a murdered Wichita restaurant owner hope a new effort might lead to answers. Charles Giles owned Neighbor’s Bar and Grill in Wichita. One night in July 2019, he closed up and went home - but never made it through his front door.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wizard Of Oz#Theaters#Movie Theater#Kake#Fathom Events#Mgm#Amc Theatres
KSN News

Budweiser Clydesdales get the party started

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ‘Twas the day before Riverfest and all through downtown, the Budweiser Clydesdales trotted around. All the beautiful horses marched in a parade, in the hope of giving police some much-needed aid. Then after the parade, in the Century II lot, people added money to the donation pot. The cash is for […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Sacred Heart-St. Joseph churches hold Germanfest this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sacred Heart – St. Joseph Parrish is bringing back their old-fashioned German heritage to Topeka. Germanfest has deep roots in Topeka, beginning with its ties to the Sacred Heart-St. Joseph Churches. Officially, the summer festival got its start in 1973 as a hot dog and ice cream social but has since blossomed […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Blues band kicks off Eats & Beats concert series

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka is bringing back their evening Eats & Beats concert series, which is held every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through September. Upcoming concerts for the Eats & Beats concert series are: June 2, The Josh Vowell Blues BandFood trucks: Pineapple Dream, Flavor Wagon, JLQ […]
KSNT News

Topeka pool repaired in time for summer season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has released an update on progress being made at a local pool on Friday. According to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, the Oakland Pool has gone through a number of renovations and repairs as of June 3. These include the restoration of power to the pool and […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
martincitytelegraph.com

Before it was the Lake of the Ozarks, it was Ha Ha Tonka

When Robert McClure Snyder first set eyes on the natural wonders of this Ozarks property, he could see promise and possibilities. We’ve reached that pivotal time of year where thousands of people leave the big city and travel to “The Lake.” It doesn’t take its formal title to know what “The Lake” is or where it’s located. If you don’t personally have a house or condo there, you certainly know a handful of people who do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Drag Racer Ronnie Hobbs has passed away

Drag racer Ronnie Hobbs has passed away. No age was provided. An official cause of death has not been announced yet. “The staff and family of MWDRS (Mid-West Drag Racing Series) and SRCA are grieving the loss of one of our racers, Ronnie Hobbs,” the Mid-West Drag Racing Series Facebook post said. “Please respect the privacy of everyone at this time.”
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy