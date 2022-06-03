'Wizard of Oz' returns to theaters for Judy Garland's 100th birthday

It's only been a few weeks, but the newly opened Boulevard theaters in Wichita's Towne West mall has already started to see its fair share of customers. Tyler Cooper, president of Boulevard theaters says "The response has been really well, really good." He adds that since he opened the theater, he's been wanting to stand out. One way they are doing that, becoming the only theater in the city that offers movies in Spanish.

WICHITA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO