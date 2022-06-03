Police: 100k in baseball cards stolen from Clearfield County man
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after $100,000 worth of TOPPS baseball cards were reported stolen.
State Police were called to Old Orchard Lane in Morris Township where a man told them of the theft. The man told police that between April 28 and May 26, multiple cards and unopened packs of baseball cards were stolen.
Below is a list of what was stolen:
- 40 Packs of TOPPS 1991 Major League Baseball Cards
- TOPPS 2 Chipper Jones Authentic Signature Grade 10 cards
- TOPPS 2 Authentic Signature Chipper Jones Cards
- TOPPS 2 Chipper Jones Grade 10 Mint Cards
