In a slinky dress on a balmy May night, "The Bachelor" star Hannah Godwin was making the rounds at a Brooklyn rooftop party with a cocktail in hand: No, not a martini — not even an espresso martini. Godwin’s drink of choice? A boozy blue raspberry slushie. "Blue cocktails are a thing right now," she told TODAY Food. "It reminds me of my childhood, so the fact that I can sprinkle that in my adult life now is really fun and nostalgic."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO