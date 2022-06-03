ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone, GA

Tyrone DDA to Host “First Fridays”

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTYRONE — The Town of Tyrone has long been known as a town of community and togetherness, and this year, the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is hoping to strengthen that sense of community with its Inaugural...

henrycountytimes.com

Updates from McDonough City Council meeting

Two rezoning requests were approved by the McDonough City Council at its May 16 regular meeting. Michael Burdette for the Copeland House, 94 Macon Street, requested rezoning from multi-family residential to office-institutional for the property about one block south of the square to allow businesses to rent office space. After...
MCDONOUGH, GA
thecitymenus.com

Thomas Crossroads Welcomes Crust & Craft

Crust and Craft in Newnan is now open and is already turning heads in a positive way. With Italian-styled brick oven pizzas, craft beer and homemade cocktails, Crust and Craft is revolutionizing the dining scene in Newnan. The legendary pizza place was originally started in McDonough and has had the location at Thomas Crossroads open since the beginning of May.
NEWNAN, GA
accesswdun.com

Downtown Gainesville to grow even more with $35 million development

An Atlanta-based developer is the latest company to choose the growing North Georgia city as the site for its latest multi-family build at Midland Gainesville. The 214 unit building will sit on a nearly five-acre lot in an area already booming with new development. Gainesville community and economic development director...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Lifewnikk

Lawrenceville, GA Apartment List | $987 and up

Living in Lawrenceville, Ga. Located in Gwinnette County and located northeast of the downtown district, Lawrenceville, Ga. is a highly rated suburb for many reasons, which include highly rated public schools, unique shops, and fine dining. This suburb is also full of historical gems that have been around for years, such as the Gwinnett Historic Courthouse. While all of these qualities are fantastic, Lawrenceville is one of the rare suburbs that is actually full of affordable apartment complexes, which is why a lot of young people on the rise relocate here.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Annual Black Wall Street Business Expo held Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On the heels of the 101 year anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street, the Financial Literacy Institute Inc. hosted hundreds of participants and vendors at the 2nd annual Black Wall Street Business Expo in Atlanta Saturday. Officials tell CBS46 News a panel discussion...
ATLANTA, GA
Michelle Hall

Here’s why a Cumming landmark is turning orange this weekend

The 'Cumming Home' water tower is orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day(Photo/Sam Hall) (Forsyth County, GA) When driving in Forsyth County this weekend, take special note of the ‘Cumming Home’ water tower off Georgia Highway 400 at exit 14. It will be lit orange in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
CUMMING, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Free movie night at Henry County's Nash Farm Park

HAMPTON — Round up the family for a free movie night at Nash Farm Park June 11. The feature film for the evening is “Encanto” which tells the story of an extraordinary and magical family living in the mountains of Colombia. The movie starts at 7 p.m....
HAMPTON, GA
fayette-news.net

Solid waste and recycling service days to change for many City customers

GFL, the solid waste and recycling collection contractor for the City of Fayetteville, announced it will consolidate its collection dates for customers within the city limits of Fayetteville beginning the week of June 6. Instead of collecting Monday through Friday each week, GFL will now operate all of its routes on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Paige Minds The Gap

Fun festivals happening in Atlanta in June 2022

June is full of fun festivals! Check out the best festivals happening in and around Atlanta this June. Event Date: June 1, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nuts 'n Berries Decatur is celebrating with a free 90's themed 2nd birthday bash. There will be a food truck serving plant-based street food, vendors with free samples, contests for best dressed and 90's trivia, music, prizes, and sales. All ages are welcome at this free, indoor/outdoor event taking place rain or shine.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

‘Bad neighbor’ causes stir in Kirkwood

By Guest Columnist JOHN LANIER, executive director of the Ray C. Anderson Foundation and long-time Krikwood resident. For my whole life, I’ve said that I’m from Atlanta. For the first 25 years of it though, that wasn’t quite true. I’m a product of the Atlanta suburbs, which means that Atlanta was a place that I would go to for a sporting event here or a restaurant there. I wasn’t from Atlanta; I was just a frequent visitor to it.
ATLANTA, GA
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Helen, GA

One of the finest ways to find your perfect travel destination is by choosing a location that offers the best of both worlds. It should be someplace amidst the serenity of nature, between the mountains, but also somewhere with the prettiest buildings and streets to give you the quintessential town-like feel.
HELEN, GA
visitlagrange.com

Music Lovers in LaGrange Getaway

As far as music destinations go, LaGrange may not be the first to come to mind but maybe you should take a second look. If there is any particular weekend to check out tunes in Troup County, June 2nd-4th is the weekend for you. Start your weekend early and enjoy...
LAGRANGE, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
GEORGIA STATE
Paige Minds The Gap

Top Juneteenth events happening in Atlanta in 2022

J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival at. Event Date: June 12, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. J.R. Crickets - South Cobb and Build-A-Bash are partnering to bring an annual J.R. Crickets - South Cobb Juneteenth Festival to the Atlanta area. This free day-long event will feature activities, hundreds of exhibitors and vendors, and live entertainment from local and regional artists. You can take part in a Hot Wing-Eating contest, Father-Kid Look-A-Like contest, and Daddy vs. Dat Kid Ol Skool vs New School Dance Off, and more.
ATLANTA, GA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Exploring Southern Charm in Athens, Georgia

Visitors in Athen, GeorgiaPhoto credit: Visit Athens. Athens is a hip college town located only an hour’s drive from the bustling capital of Atlanta, Georgia. Centered around eclectic neighborhoods, a walkable downtown and an expansive University of Georgia campus, the small town makes for a perfect weekend getaway.
ATHENS, GA

