ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Slight risk for severe storms Friday evening

By Brooklinn Rae
KCBD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some much needed rainfall across the South Plains this morning and another shot at storms this evening. Heavy rain fell across the area early this morning. Anywhere from half an inch to 2 inches total in the Lubbock area, some heavy...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Hot and dry... mostly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A weak cold front today will result in little cooling. The direction of the breeze following the front will help keep high temperatures from reaching triple-digits in the Lubbock area for the next several days. A breeze of 10 to 20 mph from the north behind...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A return of summer heat for the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mostly dry and hot conditions return to the South Plains just in time for the weekend, with highs in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A muggy start to the day with plenty of moisture still hanging around. Temperatures this morning in the 60s but quickly warming up this afternoon with highs today across the South Plains in the upper 80s to lower 90s, close to “normal” for this time of year. For the most part, today will be dry and breezy with winds from the southwest 10-15 mph. This afternoon, some showers/storms will try to develop over and to the east of Lubbock, moving quickly off of the Caprock. If storms can develop they will be isolated in nature and could produce marginally large hail and wind gusts. Model guidance continues to keep most of that activity out of the viewing area, so there is a chance no one will see any rain or storms.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Chance for rain through early morning, hot weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - update 9:50 p.m. - To this point all the severe weather has been across Eastern New Mexico and down in the Permian Basin. Conditions do not appear favorable for severe weather across the South Plains tonight. That said, there are still showers and thunderstorms in Eastern...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Daybreak Today Monday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD to hold training exercise Monday morning at Monterey High School. Abbott Nutrition restarts baby formula plan in Michigan. The plant will focus on specialty formulas for babies with allergies before expanding to other products. The formula is expected to arrive in...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
South Plains, TX
City
Sunset, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KCBD

ERCOT says power demand to reach record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) expects the state’s power demand to surge to an all-time record on June 7. The power demand is expected to surpass levels reached in the unusually hot month of August 2019. Lubbock recorded a high of 109 degrees on August 26, 2019, breaking the all time record of 107 degrees.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Does Lubbock Have More Mosquitos Than Ever?

We've had two rains. Yeah, there may be a little here and there, but basically it rained twice in Lubbock recently. I'm just stunned, amazed and confused about how unprepared Lubbock is for rain. I know it doesn't happen that often, but it happens. And when it happens, we have the same problems over and over which are rarely addressed by the City on any level.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

The Plaza Senior Living community briefly evacuated due to smoke, flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Plaza, a Senior Living community at 4910 Emory, was briefly evacuated on Sunday night due to smoke and water on the floor. Fire crews responded just after 10 p.m. Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue said a mechanical problem with their ice machine compressor caused smoke and set off the facilities sprinkler system. No rooms in the building were affected.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Eastern New Mexico#Kcbd
everythinglubbock.com

TTU: groundbreaking research on river flooding and the role of dams

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. A Texas Tech University faculty member has just released some groundbreaking research related to river flooding and the role of dams. For millennia, river dams and resulting reservoirs have been used to reduce the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Andrews, Bailey, Castro, Cochran, Culberson, Dallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Andrews; Bailey; Castro; Cochran; Culberson; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Ector; Gaines; Hartley; Hockley; Lamb; Loving; Moore; Oldham; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Reeves; Sherman; Terry; Ward; Winkler; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 304 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDREWS BAILEY CASTRO COCHRAN CULBERSON DALLAM DEAF SMITH ECTOR GAINES HARTLEY HOCKLEY LAMB LOVING MOORE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL REEVES SHERMAN TERRY WARD WINKLER YOAKUM
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Plainview Daily Herald

Gas sets another record in Lubbock area, nears $5 in Panhandle

After gas prices hit another national high earlier this week, new record highs were hit on Friday in Texas and the Laredo metropolitan area, according to data from AAA. Statewide gas prices reached an average of $4.761 per gallon as of June 3. Gas prices are significantly lower in the Lubbock area, though, with an average per-gallon cost of $4.206, according to AAA.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in Sunday night shooting near 25th & S

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been seriously injured in a Sunday night shooting in Central Lubbock. Police tell us one person has been taken to UMC with serious injuries after the shooting in the 1700 block of 25th Street, near 25th & Avenue S. The call came in just before 8 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Gas Prices Break New Records Overnight, Keep Climbing Across Lone Star State

The statewide gas price average in Texas set a new record overnight. The current price average is $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.54 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.71, which is the highest price ever recorded by AAA, is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.67 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

94.5 FMX to Announce Another Concert Tomorrow

This is not the concert you think it's going to be. The big concert announcement many of you have been waiting for should happen on June 20th. This is another show that's popped up and I'm a little stunned. So what would make a grizzled concert vet like me stunned?...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy