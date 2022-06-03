ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Potential Tropical Storm Alex will begin impacting Fort Myers with heavy rainfall Friday

By Dan DeLuca, Fort Myers News-Press
 3 days ago

No Tropical Storm Alex yet as system remains disorganized

5 p.m. According to the National Hurricane Center's 5 p.m. update, Potential Tropical Cyclone One still has not strengthened enough to become Alex, the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

The system's primary threat to Fort Myers and the rest of Lee County, however, remains potential flooding due to heavy rainfall. The widespread rain is expected to continue until Saturday afternoon and will likely be heaviest overnight and Saturday morning.

No state of emergency in Lee County as storm approaches

1:30 p.m. The Lee County Emergency Operations Center has not been activated as potential Tropical Storm Alex approaches and no shelters are open at this time.

In an emailed release, Lee County said it's continuing to monitor the tropical disturbance and is prepared for the event. The county also encourages residents to anticipate rainy conditions and to drive carefully. They should also be aware of downed tree limbs and standing water.

The first tropical disturbance of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has Southwest Florida in its crosshairs .

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is and new tropical storm warnings have been issued for a large portion of southern Florida, including for Lee County.

A large outer band from the system was approaching coastal Collier County Friday morning, and was expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the area, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Potential Tropical Cyclone One growing stronger. Tropical storm warnings expanded for Florida

And: Tropical weather forecast provides opportunity to 'be prepared' for hurricane season

Watch: Live webcam view as storm approaches

The biggest danger from this system, which is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex at some point Friday, will be heavy rainfall. Lee County is projected to receive an average of between 6 and 10 inches of rain, according to Paul Close, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tampa. A flood watch has been issued for Lee County.

Wind gusts associated with the system could reach 40 mph and potentially a bit higher, Close said. There is also a chance for isolated tornadoes.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to move out of the area by late Saturday afternoon.

Current watches, warnings for Fort Myers

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Potential Tropical Storm Alex will begin impacting Fort Myers with heavy rainfall Friday

