Chance the Rapper Helped Anita Baker Regain Ownership of Her Masters | Billboard News

By Emily Fuentes
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnita Baker shouted out Chance the Rapper during...

www.billboard.com

HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Leaves Fan Dumbstruck After Popping Up At Anita Baker Concert

Las Vegas, Nevada – Many consider Lil Wayne to be one of the greatest rappers of all time so whenever he makes a public appearance, fans will react in disbelief and try to snap a photo of the Hip Hop legend. That happened recently when the Young Money founder attended soul legend Anita Baker’s show in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
Complex

Steve Harvey Says Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Was a ‘Punk Move’ and He Has ‘Lost a Lot of Respect’ for Actor

Family Feud host Steve Harvey said his respect for Will Smith took a nose-dive after he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. As Deadline reported, Harvey made the comments while speaking at Georgia State University. He described the moment—provoked by a joke that Rock told about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s shaved head—as a “punk move,” saying he “lost a lot of respect for him.”
Anita Baker
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
Popculture

Yung Joc Arrested on Concerning Charge

Yung Joc found himself behind bars recently. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star spent just an hour in Gwinnett County Jail in Georgia on May 5 on charges of child abandonment. The Shade Room reports that the"It's Goin' Down" rapper posted a $1,300 bond to be released. The popular media outlet reached out to the 41-year-old reality star. Instead of providing context, he joked about the ordeal "Yeah my new comedy tour is about to launch," he told them. "The Help Me Feed My Kids Tour," adding that he's "been doing comedy." The conversation between TSR and Joc was held via Instagram direct messaging.
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon & Chris Brown Croon Their Way Through "I Do"

After promoting this one heavily, Nick Cannon's Raw N B: The Explicit Tape has arrived. It was early this morning (May 20) when the media mogul added another record to his growing list of music releases and this time, he focused heavily on R&B slow jams. There was a wide array of topics covered from sex to relationships to heartbreak, and in true Nick Cannon style, he brought out a few heavy-hitters to help him round things out. He added names like Ty Dolla $ign, K. Michelle, Brandy, Jacquees, Rick Ross, and more.
rolling out

T.I. and Tiny Harris’ son King goes beserk on restaurant employees (video)

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris is gaining notoriety and a reputation for having an explosive temper and it played out again at an Atlanta-area restaurant recently. “The Family Hustle” star cranked up his Instagram live recently during a verbal altercation with restaurant employees. King Harris, 17, is first seen in the video, seemingly explaining something. Shortly after, a restaurant worker is heard telling the young rapper that “you can talk like that outside.”
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
Us Weekly

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Lauren Hashian’s Cutest Photos With Their Daughters: Family Album

From a macho wrestler to a doting girl dad! After welcoming their two daughters, Dwayne "The Rock” Johnson and his wife, Lauren Hashian, have shared several precious family moments over the years, including family snuggles, singing Moana songs and more. Johnson first met his bride while he was filming The Game Plan in Boston in 2006. The pair started […]
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown's BM Nia Guzman Accused Of Scamming By "Black Ink Crew" Star Charmaine Bey

Things are getting spicy on Instagram after Nia Guzman was called out for allegedly trying to pull the wool over Charmaine Bey's eyes. The former Black Ink Chicago star and WGCI radio host took to social media to air out some behind-the-scenes business that she said were shady moves by Guzman. Bey reportedly paid Guzman to promote her vegan sea moss gummies on Royalty Brown's Instagram page but according to Bey, it never happened.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video of Rick Ross Goes Viral After He Rejects a Woman Trying to Give Him a Shot of Alcohol – Watch

Rick Ross doesn’t do alcohol shots, at least not on camera. A video of Ricky Rozay recently went viral after he rejected a woman trying to give him a shot of alcohol. On Sunday (May 15), Instagram user @linkuptv reposted a video of Rick Ross filming himself reciting the classic bars from Meek Mill’s 2012 anthem “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” while at a club. A woman is standing next to him and is holding a shot of alcohol. The female clubgoer then decides to tap Ross’ phone with the shot glass and then get the Miami bawse to drink from it.
CELEBRITIES

