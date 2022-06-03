ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Drag Shannon Beador For Hanging Out With Kelly Dodd

By Kay
 3 days ago
I’m not really sure when it happened or why, but Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are friends. The two butted heads plenty during their time on Real Housewives of Orange County but it looks like those days are over. Despite Kelly constantly attacking Shannon’s current costars , Shannon seems to be quite cozy with Kelly.

But fans are not feeling it. As reported by Page Six , Shannon got read for filth after posting a picture of them together. The two celebrated Memorial Day together at a party hosted by former Bravo star Jeff Lewis . Shannon posted multiple photos of the affair for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to see. In multiple pictures, Shannon and Kelly are happily posing with their arms around one another.

Unfortunately for Shannon , her comments section lit up with criticism for hanging out with Kelly . One fan referenced Kelly’s recent comments about the Uvalde elementary school shooting . Kelly insensitively tweeted out her thoughts on the matter, comparing the mass shooting to 9/11. The user wrote, “Really Shannon you’re still friends with Kelly? After the things she said about the school shooting in Uvalde. You are the company you keep.”

Another person added, “I thought you were better than this, @ shannonbeador and @ heathermcdonald . Hanging with Kelly Dodd ? Seriously?” They added an eye roll emoji. Yet another person chastised Shannon and said, “@shannonbeador still hanging out with Kelly Dodd not a good look. I guess you’re showing us who you really are. Guilty by association. Definitely not my favorite RHOC member anymore.”

But others were excited to see the pair together again. Said one commenter, “I’m so happy you and Kelly are still friends.” Another gushed, “Pretty girls. Kelly never looked so good and happy nice to see your friends.” They used a bunch of clapping emojis and a heart emoji for emphasis.

While I am surprised that Kelly and Shannon are friends, I’m not surprised Shannon got dragged. Kelly has really been on one lately, and it’s not a good look. Even if you agree with some of her opinions, she recently went after her stepdaughter in a public tirade. And it was bad.

After Kelly and her husband, Rick Leventhal , weren’t invited to his grown daughter Veronica Leventhal’s wedding, Kelly went off on social media . Kelly tweeted, “Who doesn’t invite their own Dad to their wedding? Everyone knows she’s a narcissistic spoiled brat ! [My daughter] Jolie [Dodd] and my friends hate her. Rick’s friends hate her as well!! Always two sides to a story !” In another tweet, Kelly called Veronica “evil” and a “spoiled brat.”

Rick later defended Kelly , saying that she wasn’t the cause of them not being invited. But the whole incident was just another low for Kelly. Just when you thought she couldn’t get any lower.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SHANNON HANGING OUT WITH KELLY? DID SHE DESERVE TO GET DRAGGED?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Fans Drag Shannon Beador For Hanging Out With Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea .

NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit

Sometimes, very rarely, I find myself wondering, in part fascination and part horror, what Jax Taylor’s life is like post Vanderpump Rules. He and Brittany Cartwright “left” the show after a long run and the Number One Guy In The Group has been in denial ever since. It was time — we, as a society, […] The post Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Elton John Has a Message for One of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Elton John has been at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the music icon has something to say about the show. In advance of the May 18 episode of RHOBH, John and his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to show their support for Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on the show Wednesday night. “So, Diana, thank you. Good luck tonight. We love you so much. Thanks for all your support,” John said in a video of him and Furnish, shared on Diana’s Instagram. “And we’ll be cheering from a long way away.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts To Rumors Sheree Zampino Was Bit By A Rat At Her House

There have been a lot of wild stories and rumors coming out of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But I think this one takes the cake. Dana Wilkey, who told everyone she was wearing $25K sunglasses in season 2, shared a wild rumor from an Instagram fan account. The post read, “A source is now reporting […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts To Rumors Sheree Zampino Was Bit By A Rat At Her House appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
