ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Matthew Morrison Reads Alleged Text Sent To So You Think You Can Dance Contestant; Says “I Have Nothing To Hide”

By Kim Stempel
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3YdG_0fzSiEoj00

So You Think You Can Dance returned after a three-year hiatus with all-new judges and a brand-new scandal. The new judging panel for Season 17 consisted of Stephen “tWitch” Boss , JoJo Siwa , and Matthew Morrison . tWitch was a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, so he knows all about the competition.

JoJo appeared on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars and was the first contestant to have a same-sex partner . JoJo’s partner, Jenna Johnson , was once a contestant on SYTYCD . Interesting, right?

Then we have Matthew . He is not only a Broadway star but also starred on the TV show, Glee . Shortly after the SYTYCD premiere, Matthew announced in a statement on May 27, 2022, that he was leaving his new gig. “Having the opportunity to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance was an incredible honor for me,” Matthew said in the statement. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show.” That was a shocker.

“After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly,” Matthew stated. “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet,” he added.

Now we are learning more about what protocols Matthew broke. An insider close to So You Think You Can Dance alleged that Matthew was actually fired because he had “an inappropriate relationship” with a female contestant. “They didn’t have sex, but he reached out to her through flirty direct messages on social media,” the source claimed.

The contestant felt uneasy and went to producers about the messages. After the producers involved Fox, they completed their own investigation and pink-slipped Matthew . Matthew is married with kids, which makes this doubly inappropriate. The audition rounds of  the show are pre-taped, so Matthew will be gracing our TV screens until the live competition begins.

Page Six reported that Matthew is speaking out about losing his job. In an Instagram video , Matthew said, “It’s really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide.”

He continued, “So, in the interest of transparency, I will read to you the one message that I wrote to a dancer on the show.”

RELATED: Matthew Morrison Fired From So You Think You Can Dance For “Inappropriate Relationship With Female Contestant”

Matthew read the supposed text but did not show any any screenshots or his actual phone to the camera. They’re called receipts, Matthew. And we really need them at this point.

“Hey! It’s Matthew . If you don’t mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things,” Matthew stated. Matthew claimed that he and the contestant “share a mutual respect” for the same choreographer. That is still inappropriate.

Matthew continued, “I’ve known her [the choreographer] for over 20 years and was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show.” The former judge added, “It’s devastating that we live in this world where gossip rules and people’s lives are being thrown around as clickbait.”

Page Six reached out to both Fox and Matthew for comment.

There is no word on who will be taking Matthew’s seat at the judges’ table when the live competition begins.

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT MATTHEW’S SIDE OF THE STORY? DO YOU BELIEVE HIM? WAS HIS MESSAGE INAPPROPRIATE?

[Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image]

The post Matthew Morrison Reads Alleged Text Sent To So You Think You Can Dance Contestant; Says “I Have Nothing To Hide” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 7

Samantha Reed
1d ago

Something huge and wonderful just happened in the way of justice for the falsely accused... He's sharing his side of the story for the whole world to see. Guilty people don't do that.

Reply
8
Melissa McNeill
2d ago

they need to get rid of sewa, she's inexperienced and a loud mouth, she had nothing to say to abhor she just repeats what the other judges say. you need to bring back Mary or Nigel

Reply
7
MeFromMT
10h ago

My only thing is that he was judging the competition and if he was trying to help one contestant get favors before the end of the competition, it would sway his bias towards her. I don’t really care about the inappropriate nature they seem to think is there, that’s between his wife and him. If she’s not concerned, why would I make it my problem?

Reply
3
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Morrison
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jenna Johnson
AOL Corp

Matthew Morrison reads message that he says he sent dancer before leaving 'So You Think You Can Dance': 'Gossip is toxic'

Matthew Morrison has offered more detail about his abrupt exit from So You Think You Can Dance, which he joined in April. The former Glee star had only appeared on two episodes of the reality competition when he announced over the weekend that he would no longer be a judge, because he "did not follow competition production protocols," and he apologized to everyone involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Sytycd
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
Reality Tea

Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit

Sometimes, very rarely, I find myself wondering, in part fascination and part horror, what Jax Taylor’s life is like post Vanderpump Rules. He and Brittany Cartwright “left” the show after a long run and the Number One Guy In The Group has been in denial ever since. It was time — we, as a society, […] The post Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds

All eyes are on “American Idol” Season 20’s Top 3 contestants as we draw near the final episode. Fans of the show are anxiously waiting to see whether Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, or HunterGirl become this year’s winner. Meanwhile, one season 17 “American Idol” contestant, Wade Cota, is speaking out about achievements of his own. In a recent interview, he shared the story behind his incredible weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy