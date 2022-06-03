ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWP captures grizzly bears in lower Blackfoot Valley

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials report a pair of grizzly bears were recently captured in the lower Blackfoot Valley.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, (FWP) says the two bears were caught on Sunday, May 29, 2022. One was relocated to a remote area the next day and the other was euthanized due to an old injury that led to a serious infection.

The two-year-old female grizzlies were remaining close to homes along Montana Highway 200, approximately 10 miles from Bonner. FWP officials say after consulting with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS), state crews trapped the bears.

According to a news release, the decision was made "as a proactive measure to prevent conflicts in this rural neighborhood and to better assess an injury spotted on one of the bears."

FWP biologists and a local veterinarian attempted to diagnose the bear’s injury and determine if treatment was an option. The bear had a serious infection, stemming from an old injury that had caused the bear to lose its foot.

However, FWP, says specialists weren't able to determine the cause because too much time had passed since the injury occurred and that the infection had progressed to a point where the bear had to be euthanized, the release states.

The other grizzly was relocated to a remote area near the headwaters of Boles Creek.

If you see a bear or bear sign near your residence or need to report a conflict, please call your local bear specialist at the contact number found on FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/contact .

For more information on living, working, and recreating in Montana’s bear country, visit the FWP Bear Aware website at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware .

FWP notes that Montana is bear country and that preventing a conflict is easier than dealing with one.

