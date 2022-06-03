ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

3 in custody following Benton Township drug busts

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OTgpf_0fzSi9UL00

Three suspects are in custody after several varieties of drugs and evidence of drug trafficking were discovered in Benton Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a traffic stop on Thursday and arrested a 36-year-old Benton Township woman on four drug charges.

The execution of a search warrant on Margarete Avenue yielded multiple drugs, including crack, meth, marijuana and a substance believed to be fentanyl, MSP says. A 36-year-old man from Benton Harbor was taken into custody for violating parole with another 13 charges being sought for drug charges, troopers explain.

Michigan State Police

We’re told a second search warrant on Felton Street led authorities to packaged meth, more than 100 Xanax pills, cocaine and more suspected fentanyl. A 57-year-old woman from Benton Township was then taken into custody for three drug-related charges, according to MSP.

Michigan State Police

Troopers say all three suspects are currently residing in the Berrien County Jail.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

911 dispatcher to be fired after asking caller why she was whispering as Buffalo shooting unfolded around her

A 911 dispatcher is set to be fired after asking a supermarket worker why she was whispering as the Buffalo mass shooting unfolded around her.Latisha Rogers, an assistant office manager at Tops Friendly Markets, called the emergency services as the violence which killed 10 people took place.Now city authorities are investigating the incident as Ms Rogers says the dispatcher hung up on her and officials say they plan to sack the worker later this month.“I proceeded to whisper because I didn’t know how many people there were in the store or anything, I didn’t want to be heard,” Ms...
BUFFALO, NY
Law & Crime

‘She Well-Planned this Escape Down to a T’: New Charges and New Evidence in Case of Missing Sheriff’s Deputy Who Allegedly Helped Her Inmate Paramour Escape

Update: Authorities announced Monday evening that the suspects were taken into custody after a police chase and crash in Indiana. Casey White surrendered and Vicky White shot herself, according to investigators. She died at a hospital on Monday night. — New criminal charges have been filed against a former Alabama...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Spun

Police Release Details Of Adreian Payne's Tragic Death

The basketball world received heartbreaking news on Monday regarding former Michigan State star Adreian Payne. He was shot and killed in Orlando, Florida. The police have released an update on this tragic death. Payne was apparently shot after he had a dispute with a man outside of a residence. TMZ...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Michigan State Police#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Felton#Msp#Margarete Avenue
AL.com

Vicky White shot herself after crash; Casey White planned ‘shootout,’ Indiana sheriff says

Former Lauderdale County corrections officer Vicky White died Monday night as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, officials say. Had she and escaped capital murder suspect Casey White not crashed in a brief chase, he planned to “engage in a shootout” with law enforcement “at the stake of both of them losing their lives,” Vanderburgh County, Ind. Sheriff Dave Wedding said at a press conference Tuesday morning.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

$22,500 reward offered for information leading to capture of escaped inmate

(The Center Square) – A manhunt continues in Leon County and surrounding areas in Texas for someone that authorities describe as a dangerous inmate who stole a prison bus on Thursday afternoon and escaped. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is now offering a $22,500 reward for information leading...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Fox News

Florida sheriff releases video of deadly Target parking lot deputy-involved shooting of suspected shoplifters

A Florida sheriff on Monday released surveillance footage of the moments leading up to deputies shooting and killing the accused getaway driver of suspected shoplifters in a Target parking nearly two weeks ago, showing how the now deceased young man rammed his car into department vehicles and barreled toward law enforcement officers in his attempt to escape.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy