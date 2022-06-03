3 in custody following Benton Township drug busts

Three suspects are in custody after several varieties of drugs and evidence of drug trafficking were discovered in Benton Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says its Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET) conducted a traffic stop on Thursday and arrested a 36-year-old Benton Township woman on four drug charges.

The execution of a search warrant on Margarete Avenue yielded multiple drugs, including crack, meth, marijuana and a substance believed to be fentanyl, MSP says. A 36-year-old man from Benton Harbor was taken into custody for violating parole with another 13 charges being sought for drug charges, troopers explain.

Michigan State Police

We’re told a second search warrant on Felton Street led authorities to packaged meth, more than 100 Xanax pills, cocaine and more suspected fentanyl. A 57-year-old woman from Benton Township was then taken into custody for three drug-related charges, according to MSP.

Michigan State Police

Troopers say all three suspects are currently residing in the Berrien County Jail.

