NYC Legionnaires' disease outbreak: Second death reported

By Julia Musto
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City health officials report that two people have died and least 24 have been infected with Legionnaires' disease in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx. Legionnaires' disease is a type of pneumonia caused by a type of bacteria called Legionella that are found usually in water. People...

