Yankees vs. Tigers odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Friday, June 3 best bets from proven model

Cover picture for the articleAn American League showdown is on tap between the host New York Yankees (36-15) and the Detroit Tigers (21-30) on Friday evening in the Bronx. Both teams head into this contest on three-game winning streaks. New York is playing outstanding baseball and owns the best record in the majors. Detroit's pitching...

Judge leads Yankees against the Tigers following 4-hit performance

LINE: Yankees -296, Tigers +240; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Detroit Tigers after Aaron Judge had four hits against the Tigers on Friday. New York has a 21-7 record in home games and a 37-15 record overall. Yankees pitchers have a...
