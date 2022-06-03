Kim Kardashian shows off $5K vintage Dolce & Gabbana corset & panties after family’s accused of flaunting their wealth

KIM Kardashian has shown off her $5K vintage Dolce & Gabbana bejeweled corset and panties after her family has been continuously accused of flaunting their wealth.

Billionaire Kim flaunted the rare look as she launched her new nine-step skincare line, SKKN, with a price tag of nearly $650.

Kim Kardashian flaunted her wealth in a vintage 1991 Dolce & Gabbana outfit re-selling on many sites for $5K Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim posed in her photos on Instagram as she modeled the rare outfit Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim, 41, took to Instagram to share the way she styled her vintage Dolce & Gabbana outfit.

She paired the bejeweled silver corset top with matching high-waisted brief panties over top of a black bodysuit.

The designer fall 1991 corset top alone is re-selling on websites for nearly $4K, with the matching briefs going for $1K.

Kim showed off her sparkly outfit as she lounged in a chair, held a rose between her teeth, and posed between some mirrors.

As many fans clamored over her glittery look, the $5K outfit comes as the Kardashian family has been ripped for flaunting their wealth.

GREEN WITH ENVY

The reality star was previously slammed for spoiling her 3-year-old son Psalm with an emerald chain necklace.

Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat Diamond Marketplace, told The Sun the impressive piece could be worth nearly $200K.

The jewelry designer exclusively told The Sun that the unique chain appeared to "contain over 40 carats of emeralds" of square-shaped and rectangular cuts.

OUT OF TOUCH!

Kim was also accused of being "out of touch" with her unattainable wealth when she "urged fans" to buy a $25K Hermès bag.

The star had posted an ad for the pricey Kelly mini bag on her former app.

Kim's app launched in 2015, in which she shared pregnancy secrets, and beauty and workout tips, live-streamed with fans, and hosted giveaways for subscribers.

The app, along with her sisters', stopped being updated in 2019 as fans didn't want to pay to get updates from the reality stars.

Her app cost $3 per month for exclusive content and giveaways.

This was the mom of four's second attempt at an app after she launched Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, which is still available to play via iPhone or iPad.

One Reddit user posted the screenshot of the ad with the title: "Back when Kim had an app give suggestions to her fans on what to buy."

The advertisement read: "It's a perfect size! I'm obsessed with mini bags right now. They're the perfect accessories if you want to carry around the essentials. Below shop some of my favorite styles."

The picture below had the picture of the black bag and a gold snap along with the price.

Fans retaliated on social media slamming Kim over the price of the handbag.

"Even if I could afford to spend that much money on a bag, I still wouldn’t," someone commented.

Other fans in the comments were telling others that you can get the same exact bag on sites like Wish or Shein for less than $10.

SKKN PICKINGS

For Kim's most recent business venture, she announced she is launching her own nine-step skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, which is valued at nearly $650.

Fans have been clapping back against Kim after a wild interview with the New York Times, as the billionaire called the high price of her line "a necessity."

Specifically, she told NYT the $95 face oil will give customers "the glow of a lifetime."

The star bragged: "The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything.

"I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum."

When asked how she will explain the high price to her 315 million Instagram followers, when the majority of them "likely won't be able to afford it," she quipped the line is for the "prestigious."

The controversial star also said she would "try anything to look younger."

She said: "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

The corset top is re-selling for $4K and the briefs for around $1K Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim has been slammed as 'out of touch' for her family's wealth, especially when she bought her young son Psalm an emerald chain valued at $200K Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim launched her most recent business venture in the form of a nine-step skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, worth $650 Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

