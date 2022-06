We will get to see the 126 back in action, but we have a bit of a wait on our hands. When will 911 Lone Star Season 4 premiere on FOX?. We’ve gone a few Mondays without checking in on the 126. We’d love to see what our favorite Texas-based first responders are up to, but there’s some bad news. There will be no new calls throughout this month. In fact, we’re going a while without seeing the team back in action.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO